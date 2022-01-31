Rwanda Finally Gets New Date For Hosting CHOGM

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt.Hon. Patricia Scotland today announced the week of June 2022 as the new date agreed with member countries for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The statement said CHOGM was due to have been held in Kigali in June 2020 but has been postponed twice due to of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, CHOGM is customarily held every two years and is the Commonwealth highest consultative and public policy-making gathering. “Commonwealth leaders selected Rwanda as a host for their next summit when they meet in London in 2018” the communique said.

President Paul Kagame said in the statement that, “Rwanda is pleased to welcome all delegates and participants to Kigali for a safe and productive CHOGM Rwanda 2022.”

“The last two years have been made it clear to us that we are more connected than ever before and we must work together to achieve the tangible and sustainable results we want,” he said.

Kagame added that, “The long-waited meeting will be an important occasion to come together to address challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to build on innovative technological and economic opportunities to solve other key problems facing our citizens”

The General Secretary said she is delighted that the Commonwealth family can be reunited, four years from the last CHOGM in London. “Our meetings in Rwanda will give us a real opportunity to reaffirm the values, including the recovery from the COVID19 pandemic, tackling climate change and poverty, boosting trade, and promoting sustainable development -all issues that can only be dealt with decisively through multilateral cooperation and mutual support.”

“We have adapted throughout the pandemic, holding ministerial meetings online. It is with this great joy and anticipation that I look forward ahead to face-to-face Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings”

“This will be the first CHOGM held in Africa for over a decade I would like to commend the Government of Rwanda and the people of Rwanda for their outstanding commitment and dedication to delivering an exemplary CHOGM in Kigali. I thank all Rwandans for their grace and fortitude in understanding such detailed preparations to ensure a safe, secure and productive CHOGM that drives the Commonwealth forward in these trying times.”