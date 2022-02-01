Rwanda Fetches Over US$158M From Agricultural Exports

A total revenues of USD 158,538,598 was registered from exportation of agricultural products, representing an increase of 39% compared to the same period in 2020/2021 fiscal year, where revenues generated were USD 114,054,060.

Export revenues from traditional commodities (coffee, tea and pyrethrum) increased by 36% to USD 63,756,967 from USD46,851,502 in 2020/2021 fiscal year. The non-traditional commodities export revenues increased by 41% to USD 94,781,631 from USD 67,202,558 in 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Export revenues from tea sales increased by 25.5%, to USD 23,671,779 from USD 18,853,622 generated in 2020/2021 fiscal year’s second quarter.

The increase of earnings is a result of 6.9% increment of tea export volumes to 7,634 MT from 7,140.9 MT registered in the same quarter of 2020/2021.

The average price at international market also increased to USD 3.10/Kg from USD 2.65 in the same period of 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Coffee export revenues increased to USD 38,427,853 from USD 26,111,829 registered in the second quarter of 2020/2021 fiscal year.

It is an increase of 47%, attributed to the good price at the international market, where the average price rose to USD 4.9/Kg from USD 3.7/Kg in 2020/2021 fiscal year’s second quarter.

The increase is also justified by 15.5% increment of coffee export volumes, comparing the two quarters of 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 fiscal years.

Among other commodities, vegetable export revenues increased by 3.3%, fruits by 34.6% and flowers by 48.8%.

The total of non-traditional exports value increased by 41% to USD 94,781,631 from USD 67,202,558 registered in the second quarter of 2020/2021 fiscal year.

The revamping of agricultural export sector developments is a result of efforts by the Government of Rwanda to contain the effects of Covid-19 pandemic which had hit businesses, export sector included, the resumption of movements of people and a continued recovery of external demand.

NAEB’s management will continue to monitor the situation closely and commit to continuously work with and support all value-chain actors in Rwandan agri-export sector to ensure meeting the quality standards required by international markets and making the sector even profitable.