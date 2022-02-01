Business
Rwanda Fetches Over US$158M From Agricultural Exports
A total revenues of USD 158,538,598 was registered from exportation of agricultural products, representing an increase of 39% compared to the same period in 2020/2021 fiscal year, where revenues generated were USD 114,054,060.
Export revenues from traditional commodities (coffee, tea and pyrethrum) increased by 36% to USD 63,756,967 from USD46,851,502 in 2020/2021 fiscal year. The non-traditional commodities export revenues increased by 41% to USD 94,781,631 from USD 67,202,558 in 2020/2021 fiscal year.
Export revenues from tea sales increased by 25.5%, to USD 23,671,779 from USD 18,853,622 generated in 2020/2021 fiscal year’s second quarter.
The increase of earnings is a result of 6.9% increment of tea export volumes to 7,634 MT from 7,140.9 MT registered in the same quarter of 2020/2021.
The average price at international market also increased to USD 3.10/Kg from USD 2.65 in the same period of 2020/2021 fiscal year.
Coffee export revenues increased to USD 38,427,853 from USD 26,111,829 registered in the second quarter of 2020/2021 fiscal year.
It is an increase of 47%, attributed to the good price at the international market, where the average price rose to USD 4.9/Kg from USD 3.7/Kg in 2020/2021 fiscal year’s second quarter.
The increase is also justified by 15.5% increment of coffee export volumes, comparing the two quarters of 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 fiscal years.
Among other commodities, vegetable export revenues increased by 3.3%, fruits by 34.6% and flowers by 48.8%.
The total of non-traditional exports value increased by 41% to USD 94,781,631 from USD 67,202,558 registered in the second quarter of 2020/2021 fiscal year.
The revamping of agricultural export sector developments is a result of efforts by the Government of Rwanda to contain the effects of Covid-19 pandemic which had hit businesses, export sector included, the resumption of movements of people and a continued recovery of external demand.
NAEB’s management will continue to monitor the situation closely and commit to continuously work with and support all value-chain actors in Rwandan agri-export sector to ensure meeting the quality standards required by international markets and making the sector even profitable.
Rwanda, France’s TotalEnergies Sign Historic Deal
TotalEnergies and Rwanda Development Board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop collaboration on projects related to energies.
The signing was witnessed by President Paul Kagame.
The scope of the agreement covers energy products distribution (including LPG, and electric charging), supply of LPG as a substitute for burning biomass, renewable hydro-electricity generation, development of power storage solutions for the electrical network, development of Natural Based Solution for carbon storage, and implementation of education and training programs on new energies and the energy transition.
TotalEnergies also announced the incorporation of a local branch TotalEnergies Marketing Rwanda Ltd, and the opening of a permanent representation office in Kigali.
“This collaboration agreement illustrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to deploying its multi- energy strategy in Africa, particularly in Rwanda, a country with a booming economy”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of TotalEnergies.
“We are pleased to seize this opportunity to work together with Rwanda and contribute to the development of its energy sector, in line with TotalEnergies’ ambition to become a global multi energy company.”
Clare Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Boardo said that the collaboration with TotalEnergies in the energy sector, particularly the investment they will make in clean energy storage, distribution, partnerships with our private sector companies in Rwanda and beyond, is timely for a country that puts the environment at the heart of its development strategies.
“Additionally, the skills transfer in critical areas such as renewable energies and energy transition will undoubtedly contribute to the development of local expertise in the energy sector,” she said.
Human Rights Body Says Mining Sector Improving Despite Challenges
The Human Rights Commission has released data indicating a considerable improvement in the mining sector in Rwanda but with many challenges that need to be addressed.
The data indicates that the right to mine, refine and transport minerals under one’s license is currently enjoyed at 95.5%, while the right to put in place mining equipment, plants and machinery are respected at 98.4%, as well as the right of selling mineral products recovered from the mining license area esteemed at 79.1%
However, the commission says there are still loopholes that need to be addressed to prevent and redress the infringement of human rights standards in the mining sector.
The survey, published on January 28, 2022, that was carried out in the 91 major mining sites in the country, recommends that the “responsible bodies and stakeholders should continue regularly update a list of active mining license holders to support different users in their planning and publishing regularly mineral prices updates to facilitate miners to bargain with employers as they are paid per production.”
The survey also recommended the need to enhance regular monitoring of mining activities and laws and regulations for environmental protection, health and a safe workplace environment for neighboring residents.
Marie Claire Mukasine, the Chairperson of the Commission, there are more investors but some employees do not have contracts and are sometimes not paid on time.
“There are issues of negotiations between employers and employees in the sector which is still on the low levels, where employees are always exploited due to powers exerted to them by employers,” she said.
Mining sector fetched Rwf39 billion in the third quarter of 2021 from Rwf41billion in the second quarter, according to the National Institute of Statistics.
Statistics indicate medical insurances of workers are covered up to 77% and 90.1% for work hazards.
Most Expensive Home in America To Be Auctioned
The One mansion of the largest private homes ever built, with a colossal 105,00sq ft of living space will go to the highest bidder tonight during a public auction.
Once valued at $500 million, The One mansion in Bel-Air is being sold for $295 million and will be on the open market until it is auctioned off by Concierge Auctions, an online auction marketplace, from February 28 to March 3.
The home will be sold without reserve, meaning it will sell to the highest bidder. Even if it sells close to the price it’s listed at, it will surely break records.
Currently, billionaire and hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin’s $238 million New York penthouse in 2019 holds the record as the most expensive U.S. home ever sold.
Developed by Nile Niami, the massive estate took more than 10 years to build and created massive debt for Niami. His development company, Crestlloyd, filed for bankruptcy last year, forcing the home to careen towards auction as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.
However, the home still has about 12 more months of work. The buyer will have to put down nearly $340,000 as a deposit.
The Los Angeles home is one of the largest ever built, and is twice the size of the White House. It spans 105,000 square feet and the property sprawls over 3.8 acres.
Outdoor features include a moat of water on three sides of the home, five pools, a 10,000-square-foot deck and a 400-foot outdoor running track.
The home is more like a personal, private resort than a single-family home. There are a whopping 21 bedrooms, 42 full bathrooms and seven half bathrooms.
Despite its grandiose nature, there is a pared-down, neutral color palette throughout and calming water features.
Within the home, there are custom-curated artworks from artists Mike Fields, Stephen Wilson and glass artist Simoe Cenedese, to name a few. Soaring, 26-foot ceilings make the home feel even larger than it is (if that’s possible), and rooms are oversized and expansive.
