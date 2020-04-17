President Paul Kagame has okayed the extension of the lockdown until April 30 as effort to contain #COVID19 continue.

The announcement came after Kagame chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday to assess the ongoing measures to mitigate the economic impact of #COVID-19 as well as strategies to lessen the burden on the most vulnerable groups, and called for sustained efforts to this end.

As the curfew continues, “Unnecessary movements and visits outside the home are not permitted, except for essential services such as healthcare, food shopping, financial services and for the personnel performing such services as well as other key national projects,” a cabinet statement said.

Kagame thanked Rwandans for continued solidarity and for observing measures in place to slow the spread of COVID—19 and commended all partners for continued

support and commended the global and African solidarity in fighting the #COVID — 19 pandemic.

To further contain the outbreak, Cabinet extended the existing measures until April 30, 2020, farming will also continue in preparation for the ongoing agricultural season B while observing guidelines from health authorities.

Places of worship will remain closed and schools and higher education institutions (both public and private) will remain closed and are encouraged to use technolow to continue

learning.

All employees (public and private) shall continue to use technology to work from home, except for those providing essential services.

Borders will remain closed, except for goods and cargo, as well as returning Rwandan citizens and legal residents, who will be subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

By press time, 143 had been confirmed in Rwanda out of over 12,000 tests; 65 of them patients have recovered while 78 are still undergoing treatment. No deaths yet.