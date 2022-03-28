Connect with us

Rwanda Exported Tea Worth U$1,4Million Last Week

Rwanda last week exported Tea worth U$1,462,654 outperforming coffee and horticulture according to data provided by the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

Details show that Rwanda exported 539.6Metric Tons of tea to Pakistan, United Kingdom, and Egypt.

In comparison, the country shipped out 20.61 Metric Tons of coffee and fetched U$117,000. The major destinations for this coffee include; China, Netherlands, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, horticultural exports for last week amounted to 363.68 Metric Tons which raked in U$739,665. Most of the horticultural products were shipped to Netherlands, DRC, UK, UAE, and Germany.

