Rwanda Economic Update: Regional Integration Is Key To Post-COVID Recovery
Rwanda has achieved a strong economic recovery in 2021, says the 18th edition of the Rwanda Economic Update report released February 2,2022.
Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 11.1% in the first nine months of the year, reflecting a broad-based recovery from the 2020 recession.
Industrial production expanded by 16.5% and agricultural output rose to 6.8% in the same year, while traditional exports (coffee, tea, cassiterite, wolfram, and coltan) increased by about 35% in the first nine months of 2021.
However, the report observes that the level of unemployment continued to deteriorate despite the recovery, as the growth acceleration partly reflected a shift in employment to higher-productivity activities (manufacturing and construction).
While the GDP got close to the pre-pandemic level, the unemployment rate remained more than 13% points above levels at the beginning of 2020, with female employment deteriorating.
“While the current recovery shows that Rwanda’s robust fiscal and medical responses to the crisis have had a notable impact on the economy, the government will need to continue its efforts to promote a more broad-based recovery that extends benefits to rural areas and protects the wellbeing of the most vulnerable members of society, including women,” said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager.
In its special focus on Boosting Regional Trade Integration in the Post COVID Era, the report underscores the importance of sustained growth in trade as a key driver for Rwanda achieving its goal of becoming an upper middle-income country by 2035.
“Despite important progress, Rwanda has yet to fully achieve its trade potential with regional partners, notably, due to a relatively narrow export product base, discriminatory non-tariff barriers within the region, and persistent regional trade infrastructure gaps,” said Calvin Djiofack, World Bank’s Senior Economist for Rwanda.
The REU18 notes that Rwanda has benefited from regional cooperation to reduce drastically its trade cost in recent years on both Central and Northern corridors, thus greatly facilitating its access to international markets.
However, persistent security concerns among East Africa Community members, leading to temporary border closures, create uncertainties that impede trade and Rwanda’s potential as regional logistic hub.
Some of the actions proposed by the report for Rwanda to fully achieve its regional trade potential include: i) Developing a regional trade policy to foster industrialization and harness regional and continental opportunities; ii) implementing a new generation of trade facilitation and logistic reforms to further reduce trade costs; and iii) Developing an effective logistics hub to unlock regional opportunities.
KIFC Announces U$50M First FinTech Fund For Africa
Kigali International Financial Centre on Wednesday announced its first FinTech only focused Africa Fund with an initial capital of U$50M in collaboration with Vusi Thembekwayo Venture Investor.
The centre seeks to transform Rwanda into an international financial destination for investors seeking opportunities across the African continent.
“The Africa Fintech Fund will invest in growth start up fin techs in Africa,” the Kigali International Financial Centre said on Wednesday.
At the first session of the ongoing Expo2020 Rwanda Business Forum, Minister of ICT & Innovation Musoni Paula highlighted the need to establish the right environment and policies and to ensure access to finance for entrepreneurs to be able create a thriving digital economy.
Pascal Murasira the Managing Director of Norrsken East Africa told participants at the forum that; “Rwanda as a proof-of-concept destination has become the innovation lab of the African Continent.”
“Rwanda offers a safe and transparent place to do business not only in the country, but on the entire continent,” says Diane Karusisi CEO Bank of Kigali.
Financial technology, colloquially referred to as “fintech,” is accelerating financial inclusion in Africa and this sector has grown rapidly in Africa over the past few years, as technology has helped reduce banking costs for the benefit of both service providers.
Fintechs in Africa continue to overshadow all other startups in funding gained.
By 2025 the continent will be home to 1.5bn people, most of whom will have grown up in the era of the internet.
Fintech investors are betting that young African talent can innovate its way out of the region’s most pressing financial problems faster than legacy firms can.
According to The Big Deal database, In 2021 fintech was still by far the sector attracting the most funding in Africa $2.3 billion in total, which was 2.7x the amount the sector had raised in 2020, and much more than the total raised by all start-ups on the continent that year ($1.6b+). Of the 12 African ‘mega deals’ ($100m+) in 2021, 9 were in fintech.
Meanwhile, ‘Energy’ and ‘Logistics & Transportation’ have been completing the top 3 with fintech since 2019.
Rwanda-UAE Trade Valued Over $900 million
Trade between Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates has reached impressive levels since the two countries established contact.
Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates were established in 1995.
According to details, trade between the UAE and Rwanda as of 2020 was valued worth U$900 million in total trade. Trade between two countries growing ten-fold between 2010 and 2020, and almost three-fold from 2018 to 2020.
Speaking at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Wednesday, Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente revealed that trade with UAE accounted for almost 20% of Rwanda’s trade globally in 2020.
“It is important to continue creating platforms such as this Business Forum to collectively share insights and opportunities that will enhance the trade and investment between our two countries,” Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente.
However, the Prime Minister said that the covid-19 pandemic has inflicted devastating effects on the Rwandan economy.
“Rwanda like the rest of the world was not spared from the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pre-covid-19 economic growth trend was disrupted and pushed down to a contraction of 3.4% in 2020 from 9.5% growth rate in 2019,” he said at a fully packed venue.
According to him, Rwanda registered an impressive growth rate while recovering from covid pandemic with an estimated at 10.2% and targets more recovery, projected at 7.2% in 2022 and 7.9% in 2023.
In anticipation for a brighter future, Dr.Ngirente said, “We are starting to look past the pandemic and towards the reconstruction and recovery of our economy.”
The Dubai Expo 2020 kicked off on 1 October 2021 and will swing through to 31 March 2022.
A national day is dedicated to each participating country and Rwanda which observed the National Heroes day on Tuesday has used this chance to showcase her Tourism and investment potential worth tapping into.
Rwanda has also planned a two-day business forum [February 2 and 3], to showcase business opportunities in the country and foster partnerships between local and international investors. Participants included Rwandan private sector representatives as well as top UAE and Dubai-based companies and business leaders.
Over 192 countries are boasting their best bits for six months, every country is desperate to stand out, which is why every country is also given one day – and one day only – to be the star of the show.
Oil: Uganda-Tanzania Sign Final Investment Decision
Uganda and Tanzania have entered a very busy stage as both countries look towards finalising all necessary paperwork for the oil sector.
Tanzania’s Vice President HE. Philip Isdor Mpango, flew to Kampala early today ahead of the signing of the Final Investment Decision by the Joint Venture Partners.
Final investment Decision [ FID] is the point in the planning process for Capital Investment projects when the decision to make major financial commitments is taken and major contracts are signed and equipment orders are placed.
The oil production project is expected to employ over 60,000 people and is expected to unlock U$15 billion into Uganda’s Economy and accelerate the socioeconomic transformation of Uganda.
“This is a day we are committing to invest $10 billion in the Uganda oil project, mainly the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Tilenga Project and Kingfisher Projects before the first oil in 2025,” said TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne.
According to the government of Uganda, “When the Final Investment Decision is signed, our Oil and Gas sector is expected to increase employment of Ugandans. Companies will directly employ about 14,000 people, Indirectly, about 45,000 people will get employed by the contractors.”
Uganda is expected to produce 230,000 barrels of oil per day (at peak). 57% of the jobs will go to Ugandans. The direct employment of over 14,000 individuals is expected to create a total of USD. 48.5 million annually. First Oil drop out of the ground is expected in 2025.
It also said Uganda has made significant strides in promoting National Content. The main objective of the country for national content in the oil and gas sector is to achieve in-country value creation and retention whilst ensuring competitiveness, efficiency,& effectiveness.
The historic Final Investment Decision for Uganda’s oil and gas projects comes after 15 years since the country announced commercially viable resources.
