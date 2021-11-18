National
Rwanda, DRC, Monusco Discuss Repatriation of Members of Armed Groups
Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are working on deepening cooperation that will see eventual repatriation of members of armed groups to their countries of origin.
In particular there are hundreds of Rwandans still operating in various armed groups based in the jungles of DRC and most include those under the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda ( FDLR) – an armed group largely composed of former members of Interahamwe militia and defeated Rwanda Army FAR.
The Rwandan Demobilization and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) is currently making contact with its Congolese counterpart -the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) agency to improve copperation.
On Thursday, November 18, 2021, the Chairperson of the RDRC, the Hon. Valerie Nyirahabineza, received in her office Madame Anne Kroening and Mass Walimba from DDR. The two parties agreed on collaborating and particularly sensitizing Armed groups in DRC forests to return to their homeland.
Anne Kroening is the new Chief of MONUSCO’s Disarmament, Demobilization, Repatriation Section. It is aimed at disarming members of irregular armed groups to reintegrate them into the society in a democratic move.
Monusco’s Disarmament, Demobilization, Repatriation, Reintegration and Resettlement (DDRRR) has in the past years been disarming, demobilizing and repatriating foreign combatants, especially FDLR, the “Forces Nationales de Libération du Burundi/National Force for the Liberation of Burundi” (FNL), the coalition Allied Democratic Forces, the National Army for the Liberation of Uganda (ADF-NALU) and the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) opposed to the ruling power in Uganda.
The DRC’s new DDR programme is lauded as a key process that would bring peace and security to the eastern DRC, and sustainable stability in the African Great Lakes region.
For the past two decades, the region has remained embroiled in an unending deadly conflict that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and increased the number of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the proliferation of armed rebel groups has continued unabated.
DDR an important peace building tool that can promote reconciliation, promote the rule of law and enhance the protection of civilians is, however, experiencing a number of challenges including; Logistical resources, Programme implementation, Political context, Instability in the region and Economic decline.
National
African Women To Hold Governments Accountable On Gender Rights
Early this week a telecom company in Rwanda fired a female employee who claimed that the basis of her contract termination was because she was expectant.
Pan-African, feminist Network working to advance women’s rights and amplify African women’s voices in conjuction with Women’s Caucus at the east African Legislative Assembly (EALA) are mobilising African women to hold their host governments accountable on gender equity.
Members of the east African Legislative Assembly (EALA) on Thursday convened a Thematic Dialogue Capacity Building on “Enhancing the Inclusion of Women in Political Participation in Africa” in Arusha, Tanzania.
“EALA Women’s Caucus in partnership with FemnetProg continue to mobilize African women to hold governments accountable to women’s rights and gender equality commitments,” the caucus said on Thursday.
“The main objective of the dialogue session with EAC secretariat and EALA members is to increase their awareness, knowledge and skills on gender equality and become more responsive to discrimination based on gender as well as adopt gender-sensitive policies and practices,” it said.
Eng. Pamela Maassay a member of East Africa Legislative Assembly said, “Without Full participation of Women the EAC intergration will be compromised.”
National
Rwanda Hosts International Symposium On Prevention Of Recruitment, Use Of Children In Conflict Situations
The Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security in collaboration with Rwanda Defence Force and University of Rwanda Centre for Conflict Management (UR-CCM) are hosting the third annual Knowledge for Prevention (K4P) international symposium that brings together a global collective of academics, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss the importance of prioritizing children in early warning and early response in conflict situations.
During his welcoming remarks on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, the Commandant of Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College, Brig Gen Didas Ndahiro said that early warning of the recruitment and use of child soldiers remains critical, given the number and intensity of prevailing conflicts.
“Today, the vulnerabilities of children extend beyond the traditional battlefield due to transnational criminal networks that target children in many forms such as child labour, sexual exploitation and indoctrination for terrorist groups. Therefore, there is an urgent need for concerted efforts to end the use of children as soldiers and instruments of conflicts,” said Brig Gen Ndahiro.
Dr Shelly Whitman, Executive Director of The Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security said that prevention requires the endorsing nations (to the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the prevention of the Recruitment of Child Soldiers) to understand that taking responsibility at home for prevention of the recruitment and use of children as soldiers is where the battle must begin.
Lt Gen (Rtd) Roméo Dallaire, Founder of the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security who delivered a video message during the opening ceremony, noted that to date, 105 nations have endorsed the Vancouver Principles with Rwanda leading as the first endorsing nation in Africa and implementing across the continent.
Launched in February 2019, the Dallaire Institute’s Knowledge for Prevention (K4P) project has three interrelated areas of focus: develop an early warning system for child soldier recruitment and use; incorporate child centered indicators within broader early warning systems of conflict prevention; and, use the knowledge gained to improve prevention mechanisms to better protect children in conflict environments.
National
Rwanda’s First Lady Commends WHO For Its Efforts Against Cervical Cancer
Rwanda’s First Lady, Mrs Jeannette Kagame, has commended the World Health Organisation (WHO) for it’s outstanding efforts in combating Cervical Cancer.
She also praised the global health institution for combining the fight with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
“Fighting a crisis amidst another crisis is no easy feat,” the First Lady noted and commended the WHO for not pushing women, particularly those from the developing world, to the side as it weathers the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.
The First Lady was speaking at the World Health Organisation 2nd Annual Day of Action for #CervicalCancer Elimination, where she delivered remarks on the mission’s progress to date.
Meanwhile, she also recognised Rwanda’s progress saying that the country has already surpassed the target set by WHO cervical cancer elimination strategy, of having 90% of girls under 15 fully vaccinated for HPV.
In fact, since 2011, Rwanda’s immunization of young girls aged 12 has consistently stood above 90%.
“Mass screenings are essential to our mission; therefore, they should be considered an extension, of the human right to the highest attainable standard of health conducive to living a life in dignity,” Mrs Jeanette Kagame said.
She hoped for an African continent where, these vaccines are produced locally, with the support of our every ally, who she believes shares with Rwanda’s vision of Health autonomy for all nations.
“We owe the family of Henrietta Lacks Family, the faith that the research, that we are indebted to her for, will lead us to a world, with zero cervical cancer fatality,” she said.
