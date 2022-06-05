As the 2022 CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship gets underway today at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Uganda the two nations will faceoff this afternoon.

Uganda, Rwanda are pooled in Group A alongside Djibouti and Burundi who face off in the early kickoff and the tournament’s opening game.

Group B has Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, on Friday Burundi overcame bitter rivals Rwanda with a 2-1 win to secure a berth into the semifinals.

Rwanda lost their first game against Uganda got their consolation through Zawadi Usanase.

Both Uganda and Burundi have six points apiece and will face off in the top of the table clash on Sunday.

Rwanda and Djibouti on the other hand have lost their opening two games and thus already out of the tournament despite having a game to play.