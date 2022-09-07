Defense Minister, Maj Gen Albert Murasira is in Azerbaijan on an official visit where he is meeting fellow military officials.

The Rwandan General met his counterpart, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Industries, Madat Gazanfar oglu Guliyey.

Gen Murasira also attended the 4th Azerbaijan International Exhibition ADEX-2022 and 13th Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (SECUREX CASPIAN-2022) in Baku.

The discussion between the two officials focused on the issue of common interest towards an Agreement on Defence Cooperation between Rwanda and Azerbaijan.