The Rwanda Military Prosecution Department (MPD) has launched investigations into allegations of criminal misconduct against citizens by few indiscipline RDF soldiers in Nyarutarama, Remera Sector, Gasabo District.

The incidents occurred within the last two weeks.

Five suspects have already been detained on allegations of physical and sexual assault during the ongoing curfew.

“RDF assures the public that justice will take its course. The court hearing shall be held in public at the scene of the alleged crimes,” a statement from RDF said on Saturday.

“RDF strongly condemns any violation of Rwandan law, or RDF ethics and values by its personnel. Justice, security, and support for the affected community are our utmost priority,” the statement adds.