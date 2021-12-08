Rwanda Defence Minister Addresses UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference In S. Korea

Defence Minister, Maj Gen Albert Murasira, today delivered a keynote speech to the 2021 Seoul United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference hosted virtually by the Republic of Korea from 7 to 8 December 2021.

In his key note address, the Minister of Defence Maj Gen Albert Murasira noted that Rwanda continues to bring innovations to peacekeeping including Kigali Principles on Protection of Civilians that have been adopted by 55 member states.

The Kigali principles perceived a positive initiative to enhance commitment and accountability of troops and Police contributing countries with regards to “Protection of Civilians “.

Minister Murasira further reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to international peace and stability and to enhance the new initiative for digital and medical capabilities in peacekeeping missions.

“I cannot end my remarks without reiterating Rwanda’s commitment to Women, Peace and Security agenda. Rwanda continues its journey to increase the participation of women in peacekeeping missions and also to assign then command and leadership responsibilities and hope to meet the UN target in near future.”

The UN peacekeeping ministerial is aimed at strengthening peacekeeping operations by improving the performance and impact of operations in line with Action for Peacekeeping Plus (A4P+), close capability gaps through concreate pledges by facilitating new and sustainable partnerships while strengthening the existing ones.

Rwanda as a key player in peace support operations, co-hosted with the USA, international preparatory meetings on “Protection of Civilians” in 2019 and on performance and accountability in July 2021.

Rwanda is ranked 4th Troops and Police contributing country word wide and is credited for its exemplary and selfless performance in peacekeeping missions.

The UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference is the latest in a series of meetings at the Head of State, Government or Ministerial level since 2014.

The first UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference was held in London in 2017, in Vancouver Canada in 2018, in New York 2019 and this year in the Republic of Korea.