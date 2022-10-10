Rwanda Coffee Weekly Export Revenue Increase By 200%

Rwanda coffee exported last week has fetched over U$9,023,072 according figures released today (October 10) by the Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

Details on coffee exports indicate that the country shipped out a total of 1,465Metric tons of coffee priced at U$6.1/Kg. The major buyers include, USA, UK, New Zealand, Belgium, and South Korea.

Compared to the previous week, Rwanda exported coffee worth U$3,314,427. This shift from U$3million to U$9million represents a positive change (increase) of 200%.

Rwanda has a national coffee production targets ranging from 267, 000 to 420,000 bags per year.

NAEB has a set target of collecting U$95million from coffee export revenues by 2024. Rwanda also has a target of earning U$1billion agro-exports revenues by 2024.

Meanwhile, for horticultural (fruits, vegetables & flowers) exports last week, NAEB said the country shipped out 487Metric Tons fetching U$679,252. Major destinations of these horticultural products include, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, UAE, and DRC.

Other agri-export products ranging from Animal products (U$239,771), Cereals, grains & flour (U$239,771), Roots & tubers (U$236,156), Oleaginous crops(U$2,563,042), Pulses (U$77,500) and others (U$261,480). These were destined to DRC, Qatar & Ethiopia.

As a stand alone cash crop, Tea exported last week was moved in volumes of 311.7Metric Tons earning the country U$897,407 and mostly destined to Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and Kazakhstan.