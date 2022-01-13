Business
Rwanda Coffee Showcased At World Coffee Exhibition in Dubai
Rwandan companies are showcasing high quality specialty coffee at the ongoing World Coffee Exhibition in Dubai. The exhibition kicked off January 12 and will conclude on January 14th.
Details indicate that six Rwanda Coffee growing and exporting companies are showcasing their specialty coffee at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.
Emmanuel Hategeka the Ambassador of Rwanda to the UAE alongside Minister Edouard Bizumuremyi participated in the opening of World Coffee exhibition Dubai. They interacted with coffee buyers and lovers who came to the Rwanda booth.
Amb. Hategeka also visited Archers coffee roasters and distributors based in Sharjah also participating at this exhibition showcasing Rwanda-n coffee. Archers source high quality specialty coffee beans from Rwanda for their UAE clients.
The types of coffee grown in Rwanda include Caturra, Catuai, Bourbon (Arabica).
Currently 400,000 small-holder farmers are engaged in coffee farming, producing an upward of 21,000 Metric Tonnes of the beverage crop. In 2020/2021 fiscal year coffee exports earned the country U$61.5 million despite depressed global demand due to the Covid19.
Kenya Airways Suspends Passenger Flights To UAE
Kenya Airways (KQ) and the Emirates Airlines have suspended passenger flights between the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) and Nairobi.
The Middle East carrier said Tuesday the suspension of operations would see passengers who had booked after January 11 to travel between the two destinations hold on to their tickets until a new travel date is announced.
Affected passengers, KQ said, could also take a voucher for the value of their tickets for future travel up to January 11, 2023.
KQ passengers can also leave tickets open for future use at no extra charge. The suspension of operations by the two airlines does not, however, affect cargo flights that are normally operated by carriers such as Qatar Airways, KQ and Emirates airline from UAE into Kenya.
“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates tickets and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agents or booking office to make new travel plans,” said Emirates Airlines.
The airlines are cancelling flights to Nairobi barely a few hours after Kenya suspended all inbound and transit passenger flights from UAE for the next seven days to retaliate against a move by Dubai to ban all passenger flights from Kenya over fake Covid tests.
UAE had also extended the Kenya flight ban after it established that travellers from Nairobi were testing positive for Covid-19 after arrival in the Middle East nation, despite carrying negative test results.
KCAA director-general Gilbert Kibe said the scheme involved a racket of private medical testing centres that colluded with travellers to issue fake Covid-19 PCR results to aid their travel to Dubai.
The Ministry of Health has, however, launched a probe on the matter with a view to bringing to book health officials who were involved in the deal that will cost Kenya millions of shillings in lost passenger revenues.
The directive comes as a blow to KQ, which had seen an increase in bookings on this route occasioned by the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition. The carrier was flaying two times per day between the two countries before the cancellations.
Emirates Airlines, on the other hand, was flying passengers 10 times per week between Dubai and Nairobi.
The Dubai-based carrier connects the bulk of the continent’s travellers to the rest of the world through its Dubai hub with the budget airlines feeding it with cargo and passengers in major cities like Nairobi.
Kenya exported goods worth Sh25.27 billion in the nine months to September 2021 from UAE while imports from the Middle East nation stood at Sh122.35 billion in the same period, official statistics show.
The temporary suspension of operations came barely a few days after Dubai introduced new travel requirements for those coming on direct flights from Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.
Under the new measures, travellers from Africa to Dubai were required to provide a report on a rapid PCR test conducted at the departure airport six hours before leaving for Dubai.
This is in addition to a negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours of arrival in Dubai.
The new measures will also see passengers, including those in transit, undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative test result is out.
The new rules, which apply to both passengers terminating their journey and those transiting through Dubai, are expected to affect Africans, most of whom prefer Dubai as a transit point, due to its interconnectivity and the lower fares charged by its national carrier, Emirates Airlines.
The report comes at a time Kenya has recorded a sharp increase in cases of Covid-19 infections in recent months, while the number of admissions in health facilities is also increasing.
The positivity rate climbed sharply by a double-digit from last month, raising concerns among health officials.
The rate has increased from a low of 0.5 percent in October to 20.8 percent as at January 10 as the government stepped up testing and vaccination.
By January 10, Kenya had vaccinated 10.60 million, with 4.48 million people fully vaccinated up from 746,267 on August 14 while the number of those who have received the first jab has jumped to 6.04 million from two million over the same period.
The country has so far vaccinated 16.5 percent of its adult population. To boost vaccinations, the Health ministry had ordered public establishments to lock out the unvaccinated.
WIPO Launches New Global Awards Program For SME’s, Medium-Sized Enterprises
The World Intellectual Property Organization has launched new global awards that will recognize exceptional enterprises and individuals using intellectual property across the globe.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade tweeted that they “received a correspondence from the World Intellectual Property Organization through the Embassy of Rwanda in Switzerland and permanent mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva informing about the awards.”
The Ministry reported that the “first round of awards will recognize innovative and creative small and medium-sized enterprises and alerted that the “deadline for application is March.”
The announcement mentions that “the winners will be invited to WIPO to receive their prizes.”
“The Ministry of Trade and Industry would like to share this opportunity with concerned SMEs,” the Ministry’s announcement reads.
Awards
According to WIPO, the awards will include privileges like international promotion, recognition, visibility as well as mentorship and sponsorship programs.
Who is eligible?
WIPO’s websites write that “the competition is open to SMEs worldwide and the coverage of the SME’s are those thunderuant to World Bank definition, as the enterprises that encompass up to 300 employees and up to US$1
5 millions of total annual sales.”
SME’s ranging from patents, trademarks to industrial designs and copyrights are the IPs that are categories encouraged to apply according to WIPO.
Criteria
According to the WIPO, the judges will select SME’s accordingly with the ability to protect, manage and commercialize IP rights to achieve corporate objectives, positive impact on society and diversity of award contenders.
The nomination process will involve four different stages including open for submissions, submissions closing, jury meeting and award ceremony that will place in July this year.
About WIPO
WIPO’s Global Awards program every year recognizes exceptional enterprises and individuals using intellectual property to make a positive impact both at home and bd their borders.
The Global awards program is rooted in WIPO’s mission to ensure a world where innovation and creativity from anywhere are supported by intellectual property for the good of everyone. The awards recognize and support those whose skills compute to progress and improve other people’s lives.
In Rwanda’s context, there is a recent interest in attracting investors to set up local manufacturing facilities and to create an environment that would enable more local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and essential medicine.
Rwanda is also a member of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization, an international organization that facilitates cooperation among its member states on intellectual property matters since September 24, 2011.
EACPass to Minimize Cross-border Trade Quagmire
EAC Secretariat is set to convene a multi-sectoral meeting on Monday 10th January 2022, to consider the adoption of the EACPass, a harmonized system to facilitate cross-border movement, in a bid to end persistent border traffic snarl-ups disrupting intra-EAC trade.
The meeting will include Ministers responsible for EAC Affairs, Transport and Health.
EAC Secretary General, Hon. (Dr.) Peter Mathuki, said that as the region strives to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, constant trade impasses at EAC border points were reducing the gains made in integrating the region, adding that Partner States need to prioritise the adoption of a regional coordinated approach in handling the pandemic.
“Harmonization of Covid-19 charges and coordinated waiting time for Covid results is critical to facilitate business continuity and ease the cost of doing business,” said Dr. Mathuki.
This happens in the background of an ongoing trade impasse at the Kenya-Uganda border points of Busia and Malaba that has disrupted cross-border trade. The two borders on the Northern Corridor also serve Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and South Sudan.
Dr. Mathuki emphasised the need for Partner States to adopt the EACPass, a system that integrates all EAC Partner States negative test results for Covid-19 and those vaccinated, easing turnaround time at border points.
“The EACPass is directly integrated to all the six (6) Partner States central depository (National Laboratories) and only national accredited laboratories are approved to carry out PCR Covid-19 tests for travelers.
This is set to build confidence in all Partner States since certificates are digitally authenticated from all accredited laboratories in region,” he added.
The EACPass works by consolidating the results of all travelers and passengers undertaking mandatory Covid-19 testing in the designated accredited laboratories in each EAC Partner State.
The authorized and accredited testing facilities in each country upload Covid-19 data to their respective Ministry of Health (MOH) repository.
Only PCR Negative Covid-19 results for travelers are pushed automatically to the EACPass which is accessible digitally and is verifiable at all ports of entry and exit.
Currently, EAC Partner States have finalized the technical integration of accredited laboratories within the Community to EACPass and digital certificates can be shared across the region to facilitate easy movement of EAC citizens within the region.
“The piloting of EACPass has started in Republic of Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi while the other Partner States are finalizing the internal processes to start the piloting of the same,” said Dr. Mathuki.
The 21st Meeting of the Sectoral Council of Ministers responsible for Health held on 10th December, 2021 approved the EACPass as a regional platform to facilitate movement of all travellers in the region and beyond and also directed EAC Partner States to facilitate the implementation and use of EACPass as a platform for quick verification of Covid-19 test certificates and vaccination status for travelers.
