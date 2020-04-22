Rwanda Development Board (RDB) in partnership with The Ellen Fund, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and Habitat XR, are bringing the country’s mountain gorilla trekking experience to people’s living rooms through a Virtual Reality (VR) film as the world celebrates this year’s Earth Day on Wednesday April 22.

A five-minute immersive cinematic virtual reality experience, the film brings you face-to-face with amazing mountain gorillas in their natural habitat.

With your personal VR headset, you can escape reality and go on a gorilla trek with the beautiful, curious endangered mountain gorillas in Rwanda.

The film is free, and can be viewed on partner platforms such as Oculus, Within, Samsung VR, Littlstar and VeeR. A snapshot of the film can also be viewed without a VR headset at TheEllenFund.org/getvr.

RDB Chief Tourism Officer, Belise Kariza, said the global tourism industry has been greatly affected by the #COVID-19 crisis and “we are sad we can’t welcome visitors to see and experience our beautiful country right now.”

However, she said, it’s in everyone’s best interest to stay safe at home while we work with our partners to create and share immersive content like this Gorillas VR film.

“As the world celebrates Earth Day for the 50th time, we hope people enjoy this virtual experience of trekking through the jungle and interacting with the gentle giants of Volcanoes National Park from the comfort of their homes,” Kariza added.