Officially the Commonwealth Nations Flag has been hoisted at the Kigali Convention Centre- the venue which will host the Opening Ceremony of CHOGM2020.

“As part of the Commonwealth Day celebrations in Kigali, officers from the Rwanda National Police raised the Commonwealth flag at the Kigali Convention Centre,” the government said via its official twitter handle.

The four Police officers clad in ceremonial uniform with serene white hand gloves, performed meticulous march on the paved walkway to the site. One officer carried the flag in his gloved hands while the other marched shoulder to shoulder all looking forward.

At the site of hoisting, the two officers were saluted by two others and the hoisting begun. While hoisting this flag –a gold globe, surrounded by 34 sunrays, on a blue field, the other two officers stood at attention looking forward.

The flag of the Commonwealth of Nations is the official flag used by and representing the Commonwealth of Nations. Its current design dates to 2013, a modification of a design adopted in 1976.

The Commonwealth is a political association of 54 member states, mostly former territories of the British Empire.

Rwanda became a member of the Commonwealth on 28 November 2009 during CHOGM in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations – 53 of these countries were previously a part of the British Empire, as well as Britain itself and its overseas territories. Rwanda was not a British colony.

Sixteen of these states still recognise the British Queen as their monarch. Altogether, it is celebrated by over 2 billion people, or about a third of the world’s population.

Why Celebrate Commonwealth Day?

After Queen Victoria died in 1901, her birthday (24 May) was anointed Empire Day.

It was celebrated in countries all around the Empire as a patriotic holiday, re-enforcing the idea of the greatness of the British Empire.

In 1925, an Empire Day thanksgiving service was held at Wembley Stadium and attracted 90,000 people.

It continued until 1958 when Prime Minister Harold MacMillan announced that it would be renamed Commonwealth Day.

Rather than continuing to celebrate Commonwealth Day on the fixed date of 24 May as they had with Empire Day, the Royal Commonwealth Society determined that it would instead be held on the second Monday of March each year. For 2020, that means that Commonwealth Day falls on Monday 9 March.

In June 2020, the Commonwealth heads of government will converge in Rwanda at the Kigali Convention Centre during the week starting 22 June.

According to the host President Paul Kagame, “It will be a great pleasure to welcome leaders of the Commonwealth when they gather in Kigali. We will work hard to make everybody feel Rwanda is an extension of their home.

“The distinctive aspect of CHOGM 2020 will be connectivity including what young people can do with technology to create vibrant societies and develop our economies,” Kagame says.

The theme for the meeting is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’. Five sub-themes have been identified for discussion: Governance and Rule of Law, ICT and Innovation, Youth, Environment, and Trade.

Building on progress since CHOGM 2018 in London, leaders are expected to discuss ways the contemporary Commonwealth can transform societies, in accordance with Commonwealth Charter values of democracy, multilateralism, sustainable development, and empowerment of women and youth.