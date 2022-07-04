Rwandans across the globe and back home are holding a series of events jubilating at the country’s total liberation usually celebrated on July 4 every year.

Liberation Day on July 4 annually commemorates the defeat of the previous Juvenale Habyarimana’s regime and the Rwandan Armed Forces by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) after a protracted armed struggle that kicked off 1990-1994 with the eventual stopping of a genocide against ethnic Tutsi which claimed more than a million lives.

The 28th Liberation Day celebrations at national level were held in far away Nyaruguru district presided over by Prime Minister Dr. Edourd Ngirente.

Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente as part of the celebrations, officially inaugurated development projects, including the Munini IDP Model Village, Munini District Hospital, Huye-Kibeho-Munini-Ngoma 66Km road and the renovated G.S. Munini School.