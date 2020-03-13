The Rwandan business community is optimistic of business and investment opportunities that will come with the country hosting the upcoming Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF) during this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting (#CHOGM 2020).

The Private Sector Federation (PSF) together with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) organised a breakfast meeting organized on Friday morning to discuss various business opportunities that #CHOGM2020 presents for the private sector.

CBF will bring together between 1,000 to 1,200 business and government leaders from all Commonwealth countries for a dialogue on practical ways to enhance trade and investment.

The forum will be structured around plenary sessions and interactive workshops over three days, and will also facilitate B2G and B2B discussions at the very highest levels, addressing key themes that affect the 54 diverse Commonwealth member nations.

RDB CEO, Clare Akamanzi, said that she has every confidence that the business community will exploit the CBF 2020 which presents a unique platform to market Rwanda as the best destination for investments.

“We look forward to the private sector signing deals and partnerships on projects that will contribute to the sustainable economic growth of our country through profits, jobs, and increasing Rwanda’s exports,” she told hundreds of business executives at the gathering.

“Just to give you some context, over 2.4 billion people live within the Commonwealth Marketplace, and this year will see US$ 1 trillion worth of trade realised within the Commonwealth for the very first time,” she said.

She added that, “This means that we have a limitless market for our Made in Rwanda products and services and there shouldn’t be reason not to export more quantities to these countries.”

Robert Bapfakulera, the PSF Chairman said that it is important for the business community to ensure that the CBF leaves a lasting and positive legacy, with Rwanda at the centre of Commonwealth trade for its two years as Chair-in Office.

“To achieve this, the private sector must be fully prepared to optimise the Commonwealth trade opportunity-for business, investment and trade,” he said.

“CBF is an extremely unique platform for us to meet strategic partners and do great business,” he added.

Four main forums, Commonwealth Business, People’s, Women and Youth forums will be covered during the event.