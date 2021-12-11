Politics
Rwanda, Burundi Relations Improving, Officials Say
Burundi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Albert Shingiro, has come out with disclosures that the current relation between Rwanda and Burundi is improving.
He made the remarks while addressing a meeting he held with diplomatic corps representing their countries in Burundi this week.
During the meeting that embarked on Burundi’s relations with other countries, the Minister emphasized that the relationship between Rwanda and Burundi is recovering despite earlier misunderstandings. “Every neighbor can be bad or good but for us, we have no bad neighbor,” he said.
He said, however, that Rwanda has a task to hand over the persons who attempted to oust late president Pierre Nkurunziza’s regime in 2015 in a failed coup that claimed about 100 lives in the country and sending over 217,000 people into exile.
He lauded the role of western countries in lifting the sanctions on Burundi such as the US.
“What is left is to extradite the suspects who tried to topple Burundi’s leadership who are on Rwandan soil otherwise other steps have been taken,” Minister Shingiro said.
General Godefroid Niyombare, who commanded Burundi’s 2015 failed coup, is among the most wanted by Burundi’s authorities despite the fact his whereabouts are unknown so far.
Burundi has been accusing Rwanda of harboring the senior military officers who attempted to oust the government in 2015.
Meanwhile, in July, Rwanda’s Premier Dr. Edouard Ngirente, was attended Burundi’s 59th Independence Day celebrations, a move that laid good ground to restore the damaged relations.
The U.N. refugee agency claims that chaos in Burundi was instigated by late President Pierre Nkurunziza who engaged in securing a controversial and unconstitutional third term, triggering violent protest, causing dozens of deaths and an exodus of over 217,000 Burundians who sought refuge in neighboring countries.
Of recent, Rwanda and Burundi have been exchanging rebels on both sides as a sign of improved relations among the two countries.
Eleven fighters from the National Liberation Front (FLN), a group founded by convicted Paul Rusesabagina were captured and handed over to Rwanda at Rwanda-Burundi border, Nemba.
On another hand, Rwanda handed over 19 rebels of the Red Tabara rebel movement to Burundi after they were caught on Rwandan soil.
The rebels of each side claimed responsibility of attacks in respective countries.
According to United Nations’ COMTRADE, Rwanda exported goods worth only US$37.9 million to Burundi during 2019 due to frozen ties.
Both countries are members of East African Country (EAC), Economic Community of Great Lakes Region (CEPGL) among others.
Politics
South Africa Ruling ANC Drops New Land Reform Plans
The ruling Africa National Congress party will rely on its simple majority in parliament to pass laws that will allow for expropriation without compensation.
The ruling party controls 58% of the 400 seats in the National Assembly.
Four years ago the ANC decided to introduce a proposal to amend the constitution relating to the law on property.
The country is still struggling to fix apartheid legislation and wants to address racially skewed land-ownership patterns dating back to colonial and White minority rule.
On Tuesday, more than a third of lawmakers rejected its proposed constitutional amendment bill.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in reaction to the rejection of this bill by some members of parliament said, most land remains in the hands of the White minority and the status quo is unsustainable, posing a threat to national stability.
“Changing the constitution was just one instrument we could have used,” He said, adding, “The matter is now ended. We will now use our simple majority to pass laws that will allow for expropriation without compensation.”
According to him “we need to have fair and equitable land redistribution. While a lot of the land redistribution has centered on rural areas, the real need is in the semi-urban and urban areas.”
The initial focus will be on completing the parliamentary process to pass the Expropriation Amendment Act Bill, which will enable the state to expropriate land provided that public interest and other requirements are met.
Two other proposed property laws are in the making: A Land Distribution Act that regulate land distribution in semi-urban and urban areas and a Communal Land Rights Act that will give security of tenure to those living in areas controlled by traditional leaders.
Politics
UPDF Hunted ADF Rebels But Brought Home Congolese Wives
In 1998, the political atmosphere in Democratic Republic of Congo was extremely disastrous as factions fought so hard for control of the vast mineral rich country.
Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi feared their rebels would launch attacks against them, so they moved into DRC to pursue the rebels. The security situation in DRCs Eastern region has never returned to normal despite UN peacekeeping intervention.
President Felix Tshisekedi recently okeyed a military agreement with Uganda to allow Uganda Peoples Defence Forces to enter DRC and jointly conduct operations against the Allied Democratic Front rebels that have been stationed in DRC for over two decades.
The first time UPDF entered DRC to pursue the same rebels was in 1998. Uganda sent at least 7,000 soldiers to the DRC to fight rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces and to support Congolese fighting the government of late President Laurent-Desire Kabila in 1998.
UPDF Operations to huntdown the ADF rebels in 1998 were never successful mostly on tactical deficiencies, low levels of discipline and poor intelligence gathering and corruption within the force.
For example the UPDF paymaster Capt. Dan Byakutaga fled Uganda with U$1.05 million meant for salaries of soldiers in the DR Congo. Byakutaga has remained elusive till today.
The UPDF operations against ADF were cut short when Uganda army made a bogus mistake of attacking Rwanda Defence Force bases. Rwandan and Ugandan troops fought fierce street battles in the eastern Congolese city of Kisangani. The two sides had been shelling each other for a week.
However, in a decisive and tactical maneuver, Rwandan troops drove Ugandan forces from Kisangani in a fierce seven-hour battle that ended a week of terrifying fight of these former allies.
The arrangements for the final UPDF withdrawal were set out in the Luanda agreement signed by DRC President Joseph Kabila and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on September 6th.
Towards the end of 2000, the humiliated Ugandan troops packed their bags and started leaving in batches airlifted by cargo planes direct to Entebbe International Airport.
The final batch of 120 UPDF soldiers left from the headquarters city of Jean-Pierre Bemba’s Ugandan-backed Mouvement de liberation du Congo (MLC). About 1,000 Ugandan troops had been stationed in Gbadolite, the home of the late Congolese leader, Mobutu Sese Seko.
As UPDF pulled out, Congolese “wives” of the UPDF soldiers, some of them carrying babies on their backs and a few belongings, stormed the airport demanding to go with their “husbands”. UPDF commanders and their MLC counterparts refused to transport Congolese women.
However, UPDF commanders later allowed wives and children of some of their soldiers to be airlifted to Uganda.
Over 2,000 children fathered by UPDF soldiers (1998-2000) were estimated to have been left behind in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Bemba was reported to have said that the UPDF wives issue was a “private affair” and which his leadership had nothing to do with it.
But the UPDF spokesman at that time (Capt Felix Kulayigye), was quoted as saying, “Tell me one country which has ever helped to transport home wives and girlfriends of its soldiers?”
Question is, in the current deployment, what will UPDF soldiers carry with them this time? Wives, minerals or timber?
Politics
Rwanda Security Force In Cabo Delgado Get Booster Jabs
Members of Rwanda Security Force (RSF) in Cabo Delgado – Mozambique have started receiving Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.
According to scientists coronavirus (Covid-19) booster vaccine dose helps improve the protection you have from your first 2 doses of the vaccine.
It helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from Covid-19.
Rwanda has a joint military and Police force of 1000 men and women in uniform deployed in Cabo Delgado to help Mozambique security forces tackle fighters wreaking havoc in the country’s north.
With this booster jab, Rwandan security forces in Mozambique are expected to get shielded from a new deadly Covid-19 variant named Omnicron.
Omnicron is fast spreading from South Africa to neighbouring countries including Mozambique. Passengers from most southern African countries have been banned from entering some countries in Europe, US and Asia.
Rwanda government last week issued new guidelines to be used in preventing the further spread of the covid-19 Omnicon variant.
Passengers arriving in Rwanda from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia and Malawi shall have to be quarantined for 7 days at their own cost, the government of Rwanda said last Monday.
“The measure also applies to passengers who have visited any of these countries within seven days of arrival in Rwanda.”
