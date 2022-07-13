Defence Attachés (DA) accredited to Rwanda today held a security briefing at Rwanda Defence Force Headquarters, Kimihurura.

They were briefed on RDF organisation and operations including Rwanda’s engagements both in bilateral and multilateral settings such as ongoing military operations in Mozambique and Central African Republic and participation in peace support operations.

The briefing also included a detailed perspective on internal and regional security dynamics.

The briefing was organised by the RDF-International Military Cooperation Department and involved 17 Defence Attachés and Associates representing their respective countries.

The Head of RDF’s Department of International Military Cooperation (IMC), Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa said that they exchanged on updates on security dynamics in Rwanda and the region.

“It was a very constructive and fruitful interaction aimed at enhancing Rwanda’s ability to pursue its national interests and its defence priorities through effective cooperation and genuine partnerships” he said.

Col Kelius Mwadime, the DA from Kenya, said the briefing was important to put the International Community in Rwanda particularly the Defence Attachés on common understanding of the security situation in Rwanda as well as in the region.

After the briefing, the Defence Attachés also visited Rwanda Military Hospital where they toured different medical services including Rwanda Cancer Center among others.