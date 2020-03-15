Four people in Kigali are hospitalized after testing positive with Coronavirus infections on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday evening that all patients were undergoing treatment and their conditions remained stable.

Contrary to what has been widely claimed about the most affected age brackets as those mainly above 60 years old, all the four victims are reported to be below 40 years.

Two Rwandan brothers, one 36 travelled from USA via Fiji and another 34 from S. Sudan plus two other victims, a 30 years old Rwandan and a 22 years old Ugandan who traveled from London on Sunday are all young and had no other illnesses.

The Ministry said all the patients are undergoing treatment in isolation from other patients and that anyone who has been in contact with the victims has been traced and placed under management.

The Ministry also called upon the public to take all precautions and preventive measures.

With these four, the number of confirmed cases now becomes five after the first one on Saturday morning.