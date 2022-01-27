Rwanda Biomedical Centre Gets New Director

Prof. Claude Mambo Muvunyi has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), replacing Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana who was recently suspended from the position.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau said is conducting an investigation on Dr. Nsanzimana.

Prof Muvunyi was previously a lecturer at the University of Rwanda and an epidemiologist.

The Professor has done a variety of studies including Hepatitis B, Breast Cancer and various other studies.

He will be deputized by Noella Bigirimana, former Head of Research at RBC, who took office in December 2020.

Bigirimana is also on the board of directors of the AI ​​Transparency Institute and the Youth Combating Neglected Tropical Diseases.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Biology, Health and Society from Cornell University, and a Master’s degree in International Health Policy and Management from Heller School at Brandeis University.

Other appointments include Habinshuti who was appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Emergency Management and Benjamin Sesonga as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Security.

Habinshuti has replaced Olivier Kayumba who was recently appointed the head of Rwanda’s diplomatic mission in the Central African Republic.

He has been the Director for the Response and Recovery Unit in the same ministry since July 2015.