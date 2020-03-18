All entertainment activities in Rwanda have been banned temporarily until further notice.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) issued a directive on Wednesday instructing all hospitality establishments (hotels, restaurants, pubs) to stop live bands, DJs, night clubs, and pool table games among others.

RDB said that the recommendations for hospitality establishments are in light of the #COVID19 prevention measures by the ministry of health.

Also, all restaurants must serve customers while seated at least one meter far from each other and all customers must strictly respect the instruction.

And all establishments must install washing stations and provide sanitisers at the entry points.

This comes after the government banned all public gatherings such as meetings, conferences, weddings and schools.

The country has 8 confirmed cases of COVID19 so far.