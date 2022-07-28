The current Secretary General of the Francophonie organization (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo, has said her country has backed her re-election to lead the organization for the second mandate of four years.

She disclosed the development during an Exclusive interview the French TV Monde International. “My country has submitted my candidature,” she said.

Morocco is also backing her candidature as a candidate fit to head the Francophonie organization that is made up of 88 full member states.

The next OIF summit to decide on who will head the Francophonie body is scheduled to take place in Djerba, Tunisia on 19-20 November this year.

Mushikiwabo’s second candidature has come when Rwanda seeks to exploit untapped business opportunities in the membership of both OIF and Commonwealth total of 7.9 billion robust population to boost the country’s international trade.