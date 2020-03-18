The devastating effects of Coronavirus on various economies around the world are being felt and Rwanda has not been an exception.

The Central Bank on Wednesday issued a stimulus package as an Extended Lending facility to banks.

“NBR has put in place a facility of Rwf50Billion that banks with liquidity challenges can borrow from at the central bank rate(CBR),” the financial regulator said in a two-page statement.

It also said this facility is available for the next six months and shall be disbursed at the discretion of the central bank.

Details from the statement also indicate that under this new arrangement, the lending tenor is extended from overnight to three, six and twelve months.

Banks have been allowed to exceptionally renegotiate loan terms and conditions for borrowers negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Any of our I&M Bank customers who have been affected by #COVID19 can receive a loan deferment as support as they look for other alternatives. We are on your side. — Robin CEO I&M (@ceo_imbankrw) March 18, 2020

The stimulus beneficiaries includes individuals, SMEs and large corporates regardless of their sector of operation.

For those exchanging money from phone to phone electronically, without withdrawing it will not be charged any fees.

“Cash out is not free. Charges have been removed on P2P transactions (sending money from one person to another). This is in a bid to encourage the public to use #cashless means of payment,” the Central Bank explained to concerns of mobile money withdraws.

Airtel has since the past weeks been allowing free money transfers among its subscribers.

MTN-Rwanda also on Wednesday announced that mobile money transfers among its subscribers is now free except for those making withdrawals.

(2/4)@MTNRwanda is happy to announce, effective 19th March 2020, all #MTNMoMo transactions related to sending money to others, transferring money between your mobile wallet and bank account, as well as when you pay for any goods or services using #MoMoPay will be FREE! — Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi (@mkngambi) March 18, 2020

“The limit for individual transfers using mobile money wallets has been increased from Rwf500,000 to Rwf1.500,000 for Tier I customers and from Rwf1million to Rwf4million for Tier II customers,” the Central Bank said.

The Central Bank is encouraging the use of digital channels and contactless mobile payments an effort aimed at limiting the risk of transmission of Corona Virus through handling cash and other non-virtual means of payment for the next three months and effective from March 19.

In this essence and agreement between the Central Bank and mobile network operators and banks have agreed to effect zero charges on all transfers between bank accounts and mobile wallets.

There is also zero charges on all mobile money transfers and finally zero merchant fees on payments for all contactless point of sale.