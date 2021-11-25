Rwanda Army Gets 1000 More Advanced Infantry Soldiers

The Israel Embassy in Rwanda, on behalf of the Israel’s agency for International Development, MASHAV, on Thursday, November 25, donated cows to 20 vulnerable families in Rulindo District, Northern Province.

This is in line with the government of Rwanda’s Girinka program also known as ‘One Cow Per Poor Family’, initiated in 2006.

The event was held in Rusiga sector, and was attended by the Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, the Acting Mayor of Rulindo District, AlBashir Bizumuremyi, representatives of security organizations and beneficiaries of the program among other attendees.

In his remarks, Ambassador Adam underscored that Israel is pleased to support Rwanda’s existing efforts to promote Rwandans’ welfare.

“Israel is happy to support Girinka program initiated by H.E President Paul Kagame. We realized that a cow is one of the most sustainable support you can give, because the beneficiary is able to get milk and fertilizer, and can make money out of it. This is the third time we are donating cows, and we are looking forward to continue doing so,” he said.

He added: “The support is yet another sign of existing good relations between Israel and Rwanda.”

In 2020 and June this year, Israel donated 40 cows to families in Nyamasheke and Gisagara Districts.

According to Girinka program, a beneficiary receives a heifer, raises it and when she gives birth, the first female calf is given to another poor family and the process continues.

This said, Bizumuremyi underscored that the 20 cows are a significant contribution to existing efforts.

“A cow is a sign of prosperity and wealth. We are grateful to the Israel Embassy for this support, because it contributes to the existing efforts by the Government of Rwanda to improve citizens’ social welfare,” he said.

So far, as per the statistics of Rulindo district, 10264 residents of the district have benefited from Girinka Program.

Beneficiaries speak out

Honorine Mukeshimana, a resident of Gako cell, Rusiga sector in Rulindo district is one of the beneficiaries. She explains that the cow she received will help her to cater for her families’ day-to-day needs.

“My three children will no longer miss milk on the table. Also, as a farmer, the problem of lack of manure will be no more. My harvest is going to increase, and hopefully I will be able to not only feed my home, but also sell my produce,” she said.

This was also reiterated by Innocent Niringiyimana, a father of three who resides in Kirenge cell.

“This is a dream come true. I am very grateful to the Israel Embassy in Rwanda and our government for this program. My family and I are going to make sure we take care of this cow so that it helps us to develop ourselves,” he underscored.