Rwanda Army Gets 1000 More Advanced Infantry Soldiers
Close to 1000 RDF soldiers including Junior officers and other Ranks completed a 6 months Advanced Infantry Training (AIT) at Nasho Basic Military Training Center, in Kirehe District.
AIT is designed to enhance skills of ordinary infantry to enable them effectively perform infantry tasks while fulfilling RDF missions.
The graduation ceremony was presided over by the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura on behalf of the RDF Commander in Chief, President Paul Kagame.
In his remarks, the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura commended the graduates for their milestone achievement, commitment and discipline. He also appreciated the leadership of the training centre including instructors who work day and night to build their competencies and skills to be effective leaders and soldiers in their respective roles.
The overall best officer, 2nd Lieutenant Fred Rugamba said that the knowledge acquired will help them to fulfil their responsibilities.
“As a serving officer, I was able to acquire additional skills that will enable me to serve my institution and country better,” he said.
Israel Donates 20 Cows To Vulnerable Families In Rwanda
The Israel Embassy in Rwanda, on behalf of the Israel’s agency for International Development, MASHAV, on Thursday, November 25, donated cows to 20 vulnerable families in Rulindo District, Northern Province.
This is in line with the government of Rwanda’s Girinka program also known as ‘One Cow Per Poor Family’, initiated in 2006.
The event was held in Rusiga sector, and was attended by the Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, the Acting Mayor of Rulindo District, AlBashir Bizumuremyi, representatives of security organizations and beneficiaries of the program among other attendees.
In his remarks, Ambassador Adam underscored that Israel is pleased to support Rwanda’s existing efforts to promote Rwandans’ welfare.
“Israel is happy to support Girinka program initiated by H.E President Paul Kagame. We realized that a cow is one of the most sustainable support you can give, because the beneficiary is able to get milk and fertilizer, and can make money out of it. This is the third time we are donating cows, and we are looking forward to continue doing so,” he said.
He added: “The support is yet another sign of existing good relations between Israel and Rwanda.”
In 2020 and June this year, Israel donated 40 cows to families in Nyamasheke and Gisagara Districts.
According to Girinka program, a beneficiary receives a heifer, raises it and when she gives birth, the first female calf is given to another poor family and the process continues.
This said, Bizumuremyi underscored that the 20 cows are a significant contribution to existing efforts.
“A cow is a sign of prosperity and wealth. We are grateful to the Israel Embassy for this support, because it contributes to the existing efforts by the Government of Rwanda to improve citizens’ social welfare,” he said.
So far, as per the statistics of Rulindo district, 10264 residents of the district have benefited from Girinka Program.
Beneficiaries speak out
Honorine Mukeshimana, a resident of Gako cell, Rusiga sector in Rulindo district is one of the beneficiaries. She explains that the cow she received will help her to cater for her families’ day-to-day needs.
“My three children will no longer miss milk on the table. Also, as a farmer, the problem of lack of manure will be no more. My harvest is going to increase, and hopefully I will be able to not only feed my home, but also sell my produce,” she said.
This was also reiterated by Innocent Niringiyimana, a father of three who resides in Kirenge cell.
“This is a dream come true. I am very grateful to the Israel Embassy in Rwanda and our government for this program. My family and I are going to make sure we take care of this cow so that it helps us to develop ourselves,” he underscored.
Kagame Urges COMESA Citizens On Digitization Of Economies
President Paul Kagame told the COMESA heads of State and Government Summit that integrating technology as a tool for economic development will be a game changer for the people in respective countries.
Kagame while speaking at the 21st COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit on Tuesday reminded the leaders that they should take step forward in integrating digital technologies in trade.
“Our efforts should not end here. We need to ensure that our citizens have access to these tools. First, we must foster digital literacy.” he said. “The approval of the COMESA online Trade Portal that took place last year by the council of ministers exemplifies this continuity.”
Setting an exemplary, Kagame said Rwanda has prioritized digital economic integration and working to achieve a 60% digital literacy rate for adults by 2024.
He though emphasized that a combined efforts of COMESA partner’s states can act as catalysts for the continents digital integration.
“We need to implement policies in the COMESA bloc that creates affordable, transparent and secure platforms for digital cross-border payments by small and medium sized enterprises.
The COMESA Business Council, through its Digital Financial Inclusion Program has already started this work, and they have our support.” he said.
He said Africa’s integration agenda will be achieved by continuing to put stability at the forefront of continent’s growth and development.
Rwanda looks forward to working with our partners in COMESA to maximize the opportunities for trade and prosperity in our region.
He also said the youth led enterprises account for many businesses on our continent and we cannot afford to leave them behind.
The African Union Agenda aspires to boost digital technologies, data and interconnection so as to accelerate economic transformation and the creation of productive jobs.
According to the Africa development dynamics report of 2021, reports that in 37 African countries, more than 50% of its population cannot afford 1GB of data per month. The report also adds that only 315 of all African firms have their own website.
Minister Ugirashebuja Heads Rwandan Delegation To Turkey For Interpol General Assembly
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja is in Istanbul, Turkey where he is attending the 89th Interpol General Assembly, which started on Tuesday, November 23.
Minister Ugirashebuja is heading a Rwandan delegation for the three-day General Assembly, which includes the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and the Secretary-General for Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Col (rtd) Jeannot K. Ruhunga.
The annual General Assembly for INTERPOL’s supreme governing body comes at the time when the world is faced with the pandemic of COVID-19.
Top on the agenda is, therefore, the ratification of measures taken to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Interpol’s statutory cycle.
More than 2.16 million people have so far succumbed to the pandemic globally, with 1341 deaths registered in Rwanda so far.
The delegates will also look at the Police operations and technology, Interpol strategic framework 2022-2025, and operational and strategic partnerships. It will conclude on November 25, with elections of the new Executive Committee.
Rwanda hosted the 84th Interpol General Assembly in 2015.
Delegates appointed by the governments of member countries, who form the supreme body of Interpol, meet once a year and take all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities.
These decisions are in the form of resolutions.
