Rwanda Army Chief of Staff attends African Land Forces Chiefs Summit

Rwanda’s Army Chief of Staff (RDF ACOS), Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga is attending the African Land Forces Chiefs Summit at Colombus Ironworks Convention Center, USA under the theme “resilient institutions build resilient leaders”.

The official opening was attended by invited African Land forces Chiefs of staff as well as US Senior Defence and Military officials including Maj Gen Andrew M. Rohling, the Commanding General of the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and Miss Childi Blyden, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs.

After the day’s event, the RDF ACOS held a bilateral meeting with Maj Gen Andrew M. Rohling at Fort Benning to discuss partnership in capacity building (training) and other related matters.