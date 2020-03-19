For a host of services, Rwamagana District will only engage people via email and WhatsApp on phone- the district authority said on Thursday.

A list of contact emails and phone numbers fully active on WhatsApp have been provided and are effectively in use as of Thursday. According to the district, this new adjustment aims at drastically reducing face to face communication to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

“In a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the district of Rwamagana informs the general Public that all documents will only be received via email and WhatsApp,” said a communiqué signed by Mbonyumuvunyi Rajab the District Mayor.

Currently, Rwanda has officially reported 11 cases of persons that have tested positive to the Coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, a tally of reported cases, compiled by global health experts, stood at 576 for all of Africa.

On Wednesday Sub-Saharan Africa’s weeks-long reprieve from the fatal impact of the coronavirus came to an end as Burkina Faso announced the death of a 62-year-old woman who had been suffering from diabetes.

In a bid to extensively contain the spread of Coronavirus, Rwanda has moved to ground all its commercial flight by Friday. Other measures include banning public concerts, summits, sports, church mass and temporary closure of schools.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus that is new to human beings, a pandemic.