Advancing fighters of the M23 rebel movement have knocked out Congolese troops from Rutshuru town effectively taking control of this strategic administrative town.

Rutshuru town lies in the western branch of the Albertine Rift between Lakes Edward and Kivu.

The rebels early Wednesday announced they had captured Rutshuru but the Congolese government has not issued any statement on the rebel claims.

The rebels claimed they had seized Nyarukwangara, Busanza and are now advancing to Kirambo just close to Ishasha.

This is not the first time the rebels have embarrassed the Congolese troops backed by the UN.

The capture of Rutshuru town on Wednesday opens the way for a possible rebel advance on Goma, the provincial capital about 70 km (43 miles) to the south.

Political observers tell Taarifa investigative desk that once the rebels capture Goma, they will have a large bargaining power and this would force the Kinshasa government to yield to m23 demands or possibly make concensations.

President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda are already holding face-to-face talks in Angola mediated by President Joao Lorenco.

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, which Kigali denies.

“Félix Tshisekedi arrived this Tuesday at the end of the day in Luanda” for a “truth” meeting, said a communication brief issued by the DRC presidency.

“Tshisekedi and Kagame have not met bilaterally” since the renewed violence in eastern DRC, added the presidency.