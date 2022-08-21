The Council of Ministers from Rwanda, Tanzania, and Burundi has disclosed that the Rusumo Hydro Power station will soon be supplying electricity to three partner states by early November this year.

The project was supposed to be completed by 2021 but governments extended the project due to a lack of enough funding caused by Covid-19.

Nonetheless, this time, officials are optimistic that the project will be complete by the end of 2022 for the citizens of both countries to start reaping the benefits from the energy supply.

Yusuf Makamba, Tanzanian Minister of Energy, said the council of ministers will do all possible means to see that the project is implemented on the expected timeline.

“The first set of three unit transformers is expected to be complete by November and full completion by next year,” he said, adding; “As the council of ministers, we will push where necessary and make possible adjustments to see the project completed on timeline.”

The three governments received US$468 million grant from different partners, including World Bank and African Development Bank to finance the project but the audit carried out by the countries’ auditor offices estimated that the project delivery seemed unrealistic with uncertainties over completion time and deficiencies due to the fact the initial cost was expected to rise.

The project is being developed under the NELSAP umbrella for Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania funded by the World Bank.

Rusumo falls Hydropower Project is expected to generate 80 MW and the power output will be shared equally by three countries and each country is expected to receive 26MW that will be added directly to their national grid.

The project consists of a concrete dam with a crest length of 150m, a Headrace tunnel of 460m and a surface power station with 3*30MW Kaplan turbines.

Rwanda, Burundi and DRC are members of the CEPGL, a regional economic organization since 1974 formed to cater to the economic development of the great lakes region where under the protocol; regional, and economical benefits are safeguarded over any political interests.

The joint development was entered by the three governments through a Tripartite Agreement signed on February 16, 2022.

Rwanda targets to reach its 100 percent electrification target by 2024.