The Kremlin on Wednesday announced that the number of Russians that have tested positive to the deadly Corona Virus has increased from 33 to 147 in just few hours.

Russia’s state health watchdog said, with 31 of those testing positive in Moscow after recently flying in from European countries including France, Italy, Spain and Germany. The other two new cases were in Siberia.

The Moscow cases were people who flew into Russia over a week ago, before the latest measures went into effect.

Despite the 147 cases of Coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far, there has been zero deaths.

Russia has prided itself on relatively low numbers infected and no deaths and President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said “the situation is generally under control.”

It’s not clear how long it takes to be tested in Russia.

In a related incidence, President Putin has ordered an April 22 nationwide vote on constitutional amendments, which would allow him to run again for president. He said the vote will be postponed if the Coronavirus pandemic requires it.

Russian prisoners, students and military personnel will produce medical masks and other equipment as the country faces down the Coronavirus pandemic.

Journalists accredited with foreign media outlets have been barred from the Russian State Duma over the Coronavirus. Journalists from Russian media are still permitted to enter, he added.

Moscow’s network of facial recognition cameras has detected more than 200 people who violated orders to self-quarantine because they might be infected with the virus, the city’s police chief Oleg Baranov said.