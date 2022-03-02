Russians Ready to Resume Talks With Ukraine

Connect with us

A delegation of Russian negotiators is ready to continue talks with representatives of Ukraine on Wednesday, the Kremlin spokesman said, nearly a week after the start of the Russian invasion of the country.

“Today, towards the beginning of the evening, our delegation will be there, we will wait for the Ukrainian negotiators”, affirmed Dmitry Peskov to the press, saying “hope” that the latter come to the negotiations, without specifying the place. .

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski, previously indicated that this new meeting would take place “soon” at the Polish-Belarusian border.

A first round of talks took place on Monday at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, in the Gomel region.

The negotiators of the two parties then withdrew for “consultations” in their respective capitals, while considering a second round.

These first talks took place “against the background of bombardments and shooting aimed at our territory (…). The synchronization of fire with the process of negotiations was obvious,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

“I think Russia is trying in this simple way to put pressure” on Kiev, he said.

According to him, Ukraine “did not have a result that it would like to have” at the end of the first round of discussion, but evoked its “counter-proposals” to Russia “to end the war” .

