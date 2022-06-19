The flight of foreign companies out of Russia deprived many Russians of consuming online western entertainment and other products.

Today a lucky Russian should have a friend abroad to help them access U.S. streaming service Netflix or downloading a new online video game.

The biggest issue for many has been the withdrawal of Visa and Mastercard from the Russian market, which means that they have no way to pay subscription fees. Payment service PayPal also suspended its services in Russia.

Netflix and other major streaming services like Spotify, AppleTV+, Megogo and Amazon Prime, as well as other major platforms like pornography provider Pornhub, all require monthly payments – as do gaming platforms like Battle.net, Steam, XBox and PlayStation.

One popular get-around is to use a subscription service owned by family or friends abroad.

If a non-Russian card is used to pay, Russians can keep watching Netflix shows or streaming Spotify – as long as they turn on a VPN that hides their physical location.

However, not every Russian user has a friend abroad who is willing to help.

For such people there is a growing network of online middlemen offering a spot on joint-access accounts on entertainment platforms.

Hundreds of advertisements on popular Russian online marketplace Avito offer access to “family” subscriptions on Netflix, Spotify, Xbox, PlayStation and other platforms. Before the war, a Netflix Premium subscription in Russia cost up to 999 rubles ($17) a month. Now, it can be purchased for 390 rubles ($6) a month or less on Avito.

Similar schemes are used by Russian gamers who can no longer use Russian bank cards to make purchases on Western gaming platforms.

Vendors on online marketplaces like Avito and Plati.ru sell “keys” for video games that have been purchased in foreign countries – particularly Argentina, Armenia and Kazakhstan – where prices are lower, gaming portal Cybersport reported.

These keys cost anything up to $20, according to online advertisements reviewed by The Moscow Times. For example, online game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare can be downloaded for free from illegal Russian torrent websites and the key on Plati.ru can be acquired for $13.

But the risk of a scam is high with such options.