Russian Victory Parade Triggers Shivers Across West

On 05 May 21 at around 1220hrs, Ugandan Migration Authorities deported 17 Rwandans via Kagitumba border. Deportees include 14 males and three females arrested by Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

They tell stories of inhumane treatment and extreme torture in CMI’s dungeons. Once again, as it has been for the past three years, Uganda government had no other excuse of torturing innocent Rwandans, but accuse them of espionage.

Taarifa has obtained their profiles. Anyone with low IQ, can easily conclude they are no where close to being spies at all, but mere innocent civilians minding their business.

Jenifer Byukusenge, 24 years, a student at Mount Kenya University, is a daughter to Rtd Col. Eddy Mupenzi and Rose Marry Mbabazi , residents of Kicukiro District, Gatenga Sector, Gatenga Cell. She travelled to Uganda on April 3, 2021 with Rwandair to Kampala to visit her mother married to one Mussa in Narukorongo, Kampala. On April 5, 21, she was kidnapped from Buziga, a suburb in Kampala, by CMI operatives and detained at CMI Headquarter’s accused of espionage.

Esperance Mukeshimana, 21 years daughter to Marcel Habayo and Jannet Muhawenimana residing in Nyamasheke District, Karambi Sector, Kabuga Cell in Rugano Village. She is married to Charles Rugina who lives in USA. On November 1, 2020, she travelled to Uganda via Kenya Airways to for her wedding and continue her studies. On Mar 20, 2021, she was kidnapped from Masaka district by CMI agents and detained at Masaka Military Barracks and later transferred to Mbuya HQs. On Mar 25, 2021, she was charged with a trumped up allegation of illegal stay in Uganda after finding no case against her.

Gordance Nyiraneza 31 years, daughter to Silas Kamali and Theresia Mujawamungu, residents of Kamonyi District, Kayenzi Sector, Kamataba Cell in Nyarubaya Village. She is married to Jean d’Amour Uwipfura around Feb 2019 to together with her husband moved to Uganda via Gatuna border and have been staying at Nakurabye working for Jaguar Bus company. On Feb 4, 2021. She was picked by CMI agents at Kansanga a suburb in Kampala and transferred to CMI HQs in Mbuya.

Jean d’mour Uwipfura 32 years, a son to Raphael Mugabowindekwe and MPascasia Mukabisamaza, residents of Gatsibo District, Murambi Sector, Murambi Cell in Urugarama Village. He is married to Nyiraneza Gaudance. They also moved to Uganda in February 2019 via Gatuna border as employees of Jaguar Bus company. On Jan 14, 2021 he was kidnapped from Nakurabye and detained at Nakurabye Police station for two days and transferred to Nsange barracks for weeks and later forwarded to CMI HQs in Mbuya where he expereinced abuse and torture.

Pastor Mpamo Assuman is a 50 year son to late Twahirwa Issa and late Nyiragukura Ziada, a resident of Rwengo District in Uganda. He is married to Katusabe Eveline with six children. In October 1998, migrated to Uganda until March 2021, when he was arrested at Najyanankumbi of Rubaga in Kampala. He was accused of spying and kept in the dungeons of CMI before being dumped at the border.

Jean Pierre Badahunga 42 years from Nyabihu District, Karagwe Sector, Gatagara Cell in Nyabihu Village travelled to Uganda in January 2019 and settled in Kiruhula District where he acquired land for farming activities. From no where, in April this year, he was picked from his farm and dumped at Kajyumiro Police station and transferred to Kinoni Police station and later ended up at CMI Mbuya HQs. All the he remembers is him entering a dark gate before loosing his conscious for days due to extreme torture.

Niyonteze Theogen is a 46 year resident of Kayonza District, Kabare Sector, Gitara Cell in Mubuga Village. In May 2014, he moved to Mutukura in Uganda as a causal laborer and later moved to Kiboga for farming activities and continued to Isingiro District to run a merchandise shop. On April 23, 2020, operatives picked him from his home in Mundinzi and detained for days before being transferred to Kabahinda isolation center then transferred to Gashojwa police station after his relatives knew about it and then to Makenke barracks before ending up in a the infamous torture chambers of Mbuya CMI HQ. He was being forced to confess that is a spy.

Jean de Dieu Nshimiyimana 29 years old son to Emmanuel Biziyaremye and Esperance Niyirera, residents of Kayonza District, Ndego Sector, Isangano Cell in Kabusunzu Village is married to Charlotte Uwayesu with three children. He has been living in Uganda since 2016 as a casual labourer. He was detained and charged with alleged illegal stay when he refused to confess being a spy.

The remaining nine also suffered the same treatment and all of them were illegally arrested and held incommunicado. The government of Rwanda is taking care of the deportees.