Russian, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers To Meet Thursday – Diplomat

Kiev has confirmed that a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will take place on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Turkey’s Antalya on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, “We believe that since Ukraine has confirmed it, the meeting will indeed take place, particularly because it was initiated by Turkey, the host of the event on the sidelines of which the meeting is expected to be held.”

Zakharova emphasized that Russia was making preparations for the talks but there was no need to rush things.

She added that Lavrov’s flight to Antalya was scheduled for Wednesday.

Lavrov and Kuleba are expected to meet on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Antalya on March 10, the meeting will also involve Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics.

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country.