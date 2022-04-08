President Vladimir Putin is betting his troops can deliver a victory in Ukraine’s east to rescue Russia’s faltering invasion after failing to seize the capital Kyiv with a lightning war. He still faces a tough task.
Six weeks of war have exposed serious failings in Russia’s ability to sustain military operations, forcing the Kremlin to scale back its war aims.
The focus now is on taking Ukraine’s Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and potentially as much as possible of its southern coast, allowing Putin to establish a land corridor to the Crimea peninsula he annexed in 2014.
Meanwhile, the European Union on Thursday said it had approved an embargo on Russian coal and the closing of the bloc’s ports to Russian vessels over the Ukraine war.
An official from the French presidency of the European Council said the moves spearhead a “very substantial” fifth round of sanctions against Moscow.
That package also includes a 10 billion euro ($10.9 billion) ban on exports to Russia, including high-tech goods, and the freezing of several Russian banks’ assets.
In addition to the sanctions, the EU also backed a proposal to boost its funding of arms supplies to Ukraine by 500 million euros, taking it to a total of 1.5 billion euros.
European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter the package would be “swiftly approved.”
The new financial measures were proposed by the European Commission after the bodies of dozens of civilians were found last weekend in Bucha, near Kyiv.
The EU nations import 45% of their coal from Russia, worth 4 billion euros a year.
The embargo will come into force at the beginning of August, 120 days after the publication of the new package in the EU’s official journal, expected on Friday.
The list of Russian products banned from the EU is also being extended to include certain “critical raw materials and equipment” worth an estimated 5.5 billion euros a year to stop the financing of Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.
Russian and Belarusian road hauliers are now banned from operating in the EU, the French Presidency said in a series of tweets.
