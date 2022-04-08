President Vladimir Putin is betting his troops can deliver a victory in Ukraine’s east to rescue Russia’s faltering invasion after failing to seize the capital Kyiv with a lightning war. He still faces a tough task.

Six weeks of war have exposed serious failings in Russia’s ability to sustain military operations, forcing the Kremlin to scale back its war aims.

The focus now is on taking Ukraine’s Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and potentially as much as possible of its southern coast, allowing Putin to establish a land corridor to the Crimea peninsula he annexed in 2014.

Meanwhile, the European Union on Thursday said it had approved an embargo on Russian coal and the closing of the bloc’s ports to Russian vessels over the Ukraine war.

An official from the French presidency of the European Council said the moves spearhead a “very substantial” fifth round of sanctions against Moscow.