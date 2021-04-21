Politics
Russian President Vladimir Putin Addresses Nation
Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation in the annual speech to the Federal Assembly as tensions brew at home and abroad.
Putin’s address also comes amid heightened tension with Ukraine, dissatisfaction at home over stagnating incomes and rising inflation, the coronavirus pandemic, new sanctions from the U.S. and growing pressure from the international community over allegations of spying and election interference.
Below are the main quotes made by President Putin
DEFENCE
“Russia once again urges its partners to discuss issues related to strategic weapons, possibly to create an environment of conflict-free coexistence.”
FOREIGN POLICY
“If someone uses an arrogant and selfish tone, Russia will always find a way to defend its position.”
“This is turning into some kind of sport — who can say something negative about Russia the loudest.”
“We behave in a restrained, modest manner. Oftentimes we do not respond to outright rudeness; we want to have good relations. We are not looking to burn any bridges.”
“I hope no one will think of crossing so-called ‘red lines’ against Russia, which we ourselves will define in each separate case. Russia’s response will be symmetrical, fast and tough. The organizers of any provocations threatening our core security interests will regret their actions more than they’ve regretted anything in a long time.”
“It seems that everyone is already accustomed to the practice of imposing illegal, politically motivated sanctions, attempts to impose their will on others by force.”
“But now this practice is degenerating into something more dangerous — for example, an attempt to organize a coup in Belarus and an attempt to assassinate this country’s president. … The West is silent on this matter.”
“You can have any position on Lukashenko’s policies, but staging a goverment coup and planning the assassination of a head of state is too much.”
ECONOMIC SUPPORT
“The main thing is to ensure the growth of citizens’ real incomes,”
“The pandemic has exacerbated problems of social inequality and poverty around the world. We are faced with rising prices. It is impossible to rely only on targeted, directive measures. This leads to empty shelves, as was the case in the late 1980s. Now, even at the peak of the epidemic, we did not allow this. With the help of market mechanisms, it is necessary to ensure price containment.”
“I call on the government to take measures to help low-income families with children by July 1.”
“In Russia, single-parent families will receive a payment of 5,650 rubles ($73) for each child from 8 to 16 years old.”
“We need to help women who are expecting a baby and are experiencing financial difficulties. It is very important for the expectant mother to feel the support of the state so that she can keep the child. To help women in difficult financial situations who are expecting a child … I propose a monthly payment of 6,000 rubles ($78) per month.”
“Families with schoolchildren will receive 10,000 rubles ($130) per child.”
“It was impossible to avoid budget cuts [last year] altogether. To support the creation of new jobs, the state will stimulate business. I’m instructing the government to submit additional measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, including in the tax area, within a month.”
COVID-19
“Along with a naturally great anxiety, I personally had a firm conviction that we would overcome all trials [of the pandemic]. Having rallied together, we were able to work ahead of the curve. The number of beds in hospitals has increased more than fivefold. … For the enormous work of people in all regions, I want to thank you from all my heart.”
“The three coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia are a direct embodiment of our country’s growing scientific and technological potential.”
“I’m appealing to all citizens of Russia: Get vaccinated. This will allow the formation of herd immunity by the fall.”
“There’s no other way to defeat the pandemic.”
“There are still many unresolved issues in healthcare, human and technological. The entire healthcare system in Russia needs to be built on a new technological base.”
“Everyone should have the opportunity to get vaccinated. Once again, with the appeal: Get vaccinated. This is the only way we will block this terrible virus.”
“World healthcare is on the verge of a real revolution, and we cannot miss it. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and new approaches. Our task is to put such technologies at the service of our country’s citizens, but also to solve current problems. There should be no queues in hospitals, no difficulties with diagnostics and obtaining prescriptions.”
Politics
Gen. Mahamat Idriss Takes Over Tchad After Father’s Death
The situation in Tchad is evolving rapidly following the death of President Idris Deby who was killed on the frontline battling heavily armed rebels.
Since the Military Council has assumed responsibility of running the state in this emergency period, Gen Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno son to Idris Deby has been named head of a military council tasked with replacing his father.
Immediately after the announcement of his death on national television, a military council was set up for a period of 18 months.
The country’s new strongman is a 37-year old called Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of late President Idriss Deby. His first actions were the dissolution of the government and that of the national assembly.
He has been serving as the second in command of the Armed Forces for the Chadian Intervention in Northern Mali.
Until his appointment, at the end of January, to the post of second in command of the Chadian Armed Forces in intervention in Mali (Fatim), the youngest of the Chadian generals was less known than his brother, Zakaria Idriss Déby Itno, deputy director of the civil cabinet in the Presidency.
But his father always looked out for him. It was the mother of the head of state who raised him. Hence its nickname: Mahamat Kaka – kaka meaning “grandmother” in Chadian Arabic.
The young man first attended the Chad Joint Military Schools Group. Then he enrolled in France, at the military school in Aix-en-Provence – where he only stayed for three months.
Upon his return home, his father transferred him to the General Directorate of the Security Service of State Institutions (DGSSIE), the presidential guard.
In May 2009, he took part in the victorious battle of Am-Dam against a rebel coalition led by Timan Erdimi, in eastern Chad2.
In 2010, he received command of the armored squadron and bodyguards within the DGSSIE. In 2012, he was then appointed to head the number 1 group of the DGSSIE (out of three groups), responsible for the security of the presidential palace3.
In 2013, he was appointed to the post of second in command of the Chadian Armed Forces in intervention in Mali (Fatim), in northern Mali, under the orders of General Oumar Bikomo, but would be its unofficial leader2.
East-Africa
Angola Appoints Envoy To Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan
President João Lourenço of Angola on Tuesday appointed Sianga Abílio as ambassador to Uganda, South Sudan and Somalia.
Sianga who is based in Nairobi, Kenya currently serves as Ambassador of Angola to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations offices in the Kenyan capital.
According to a statement from the embassy, as soon as presenting the Credential Letters, Ambassador Sianga Abílio, will start to provide Diplomatic coverage for the four countries, the from Nairobi.
Sianga Abílio, was accredited as a permanent representative of the country to the United Nations Offices in Nairobi in May 2018.
Politics
Why Peacekeeping Fails And How To Get It Right
Every year, the world invests billions of dollars in peacekeeping. Peacekeepers patrol war zones. World leaders pledge an end to the fighting.
And yet, around the globe, violent conflict persists. More than a billion people live in a conflict zone. The past five years have witnessed the world’s worst refugee crisis since World War II. Wars cost the world about $10 trillion annually, or $4 a day, every single day, for every person on earth.
Séverine Autesserre (pictured above), a professor at Barnard College, Columbia University, has spent much of her career trying to understand why.
First as a humanitarian worker for organizations like Doctors Without Borders, and later as an academic researcher studying the peacekeeping industry, she watched as efforts to make lasting peace stumbled again and again, from Kosovo to Congo to Palestine.
In her new book, “The Frontlines of Peace: An Insider’s Guide to Changing the World,” Dr. Autesserre decided to ask a new question.
Much was going wrong, that was clear. But what was going right? She discovered that around the world, from Medellín to Baltimore, peacekeeping tended to work best when it was led by locals and organized at the grassroots.
You’ve written a lot in your career about how and why peacekeeping efforts in war zones keep failing. What made you decide to devote a whole book to what’s working?
What I set out to do was write a book about hope. It’s a book about how each and every one of us can change the world. I know, personally, intimately what violence does to an individual.
I experienced that as a kid and it really shaped my whole being. So I’ve devoted my life to countering violence in all its forms. And the thing is that violence is widespread.
Today, when you look at the number of people who live under the threat of violence, you see that it’s more than 1.5 billion, in more than 50 conflict situations around the world.
And even when you look at countries that we think of as peaceful countries like the United States, we see that they face an increasing number of violent acts like hate crimes, gang fighting, and terror attacks. So to me, it’s really critical that we do something about it.
In your experience, why do internationally led peacekeeping efforts so often fail?
Governments, diplomats, and peacekeepers often fail at improving the situations in war-torn countries, in gang-ridden neighborhoods, at sites of mass violence, because they use the conventional way to build peace.
That relies on presidents, governments, rebel leaders, and foreign peace builders based in capital cities and headquarters, and usually it excludes local activists and ordinary people.
It’s something we’ve seen all over the world, in Afghanistan, in Congo, in Colombia, in Iraq, many other places. There’s often a belief that only outsiders have the required skills and expertise to build peace.
You write about how in your work in the humanitarian sector, you saw a wide variety of places where people were making peace work against the odds. What did those situations have in common?
The main common thread in all of the stories I tell in the book is that the residents have achieved peace thanks to grassroots, bottom-up efforts.
Everyone, truly everyone, was involved, including the poorest and the least powerful members of the community. And they all built on their specific, unique local history, politics, and cultures and circumstances.
Can you give us an example?
My favorite is the story of Idjwi, which is quite literally an island of peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo. For the past 20 years, one of deadliest conflicts since World War II has raged around Idjwi.
Despite the fact that one of the largest and most expensive United Nations peacekeeping mission in the world is present and active in Congo, several million people have died. Hundreds continue to die every day. But for the past 20 years, Idjwi itself has avoided mass violence.
It’s located right at the border between Congo and Rwanda, two countries that have been at war regularly since the 1990s.
It also has mineral resources, ethnic tensions, lack of state authority, extreme poverty, local conflict over land and traditional power, and many other features that have caused mass violence in neighboring provinces.
But the island is peaceful because of the active, everyday involvement of all of its citizens, including the poorest and the least powerful ones. They do this by fostering what they call a culture of peace, by organizing in grassroots associations and local structures that help resolve conflicts.
And by drawing on strong beliefs that have detoured violence by both insiders and outsiders, such as blood pacts – traditional promises between families not to hurt each other. And it works.
You make the argument in the book that it’s not the case that international organizations need to get out of the way entirely. They just need to do their work differently. What do you think, ideally, would be the role of international institutions in peace building?
The short answer to this is: They need to ask, not assume. They need to follow, not lead. They need to support, not rule.
A lot of the places you write about in this book might feel far away to its readers. But you argue that the same kinds of peace-building methods can be used in the United States. Can you talk a bit more about this?
There are three specific things that I think all of us in the United States can learn from the inhabitants of war-torn countries so that we can help combat extremism and violence in our own communities.
To start, we can develop informal relationships with our opponents, whether these are political, religious, or cultural opponents.
The second big idea is that we can all use the elements of our own local cultures to help smooth out tensions.
Do you know the story of the association called Mothers Against Senseless Killings in the South Side of Chicago? There was a group of women who were really fed up with seeing so much bloodshed around them.
So they decided to just hang out on street corners. They brought folding chairs, and they sat on them for hours and hours.
And the thing is that in Chicago, nobody wants to kill someone in front of their own mothers, so over time, the number of shootings in the community has decreased a lot.
The last crucial thing we can all do is support grassroots, bottom-up associations with time, money, effort, whatever we can spare.
Of course, our new administration and Congress also have an important role to play because we all know that real peace lasts only when it’s built both from the top down and from the bottom up.
But the important point is that all of us can help. All of us can change the world.
First published in CSMonitor
