Connect with us

Politics

Russian President Putin Insists Will Attend G20 Summit

Politics

France and Algeria Signed Evian Accords on 18 March 1962

Politics

Chinese Envoy In Rwanda Bids Farewell To Ruling Party

Politics

Somalia Again Postpones Vote For New President

Politics

President Kenyatta Unveils Former Foe Odinga As Presidential Candidate

Politics

'I Want Government of Action, Solutions'- President Ali Bongo

Politics

Benin President Patrice Talon Launches New Public TV Channel

Politics

Dr. Mukwege Calls For Cleaning-Up Of DRC's Security Apparatus

Politics

Kenyatta To Endorse Raila Odinga as Presidential Candidate

Politics

Russia Hit With Painful New Sanctions

Politics

Russian President Putin Insists Will Attend G20 Summit

Published

26 mins ago

on

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has hinted on attending the forthcoming G20 summit in Indonesia later this year according to Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia.

Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva on Wednesday dismissed suggestions by some G20 members that Russia could be barred from the group.

Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia, which currently holds the rotating G20 chair, said Putin intended to travel to the Indonesian resort island of Bali for the G20 summit in November.

“It will depend on many, many things, including the COVID situation, that is getting better. So far, his intention is … he wants to,” ambassador Lyudmila told a news conference.

Asked about suggestions Russia could be excluded from the G20, she said it was a forum to discuss economic issues and not a crisis like Ukraine.

“Of course, the expulsion of Russia from this kind of forum will not help these economic problems to be resolved. On the contrary, without Russia, it would be difficult to do so.”

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.

But any bid to exclude Russia would likely be vetoed by others in the group, raising the prospect of some countries instead skipping G20 meetings, the sources said.

On Tuesday, Poland said it had suggested to US commerce officials that it replace Russia within the G20 group and that the suggestion had received a “positive response.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said G20 members would have to decide but the issue was not a priority now.

“When it comes to the question of how to proceed with the WTO and the G20, it is imperative to discuss this question with the countries that are involved and not to decide individually,” Scholz said.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?