Russian Envoy Visits Rwwanda’s Ruling Party Officials

Published

1 min ago

on

Russia’s Ambassador to Rwanda, Karén Chalyan, paid a courtesy call to RPF Secretary General, François Ngarambe at the party’s headquarters in Rusororo this Thursday. He was accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission Dr. Mikhail D. Nikitin.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and how the two can continue to deepen their relationship.

Ngarambe emphasised the importance of the special ties between the ruling parties of the two countries, which he said was the foundation of the good relations the two countries enjoy. Ngarambe pledged the continued growth of this relationship.

He also thanked the Russian envoy for calling on him and promised that as the ruling party RPF will continue to support the advancement of the bilateral ties between both countries.

On his part, Ambassador Chalyan commended the bilateral relations between the two countries, pledging to work towards the advancement of the ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

He also commended Rwanda’s progress  and expressed his solidarity with the people of #Rwanda as they commemorate for the 27th time the Genocide Against the Tutsi.

Russia is one of Rwanda’s allies and a development partner in various fields such as nuclear energy, security and technology among others.

Liberian Legislator Suspended For Calling President ‘Dog’

Published

8 hours ago

on

April 15, 2021

By

A vocal opposition legislator in the Liberian Parliament has been kicked out of parliament for insulting the Head of state contrary to house rules.

Yekeh Kolubah (photo above) a Representative, District 10, Montserrado County was shown the exit from the house during the April 13th session for egregious behavior against the Liberian presidency.

House of Representatives meeting in session unanimously took a decision to suspend Kolubah for what the house called continuously violating Rule 48, sections 48.1 and 48.2, of the standing rules and procedures of the honorable house of representatives captioned “Observing the ethics ”.

In a directive letter signed by Madam Mildred Sayon, Chief Clerk of the House, Kolubah was informed that he was suspended for 30 working meeting/sessions beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and that payment of his salaries, allowances and immunities are stopped with immediate effect for the period of his suspension.

The decision in keeping with the stand rule 48.7 of the House, you have been suspended by the honorable house of representatives for 30 days of meeting/sessions of the honorable house beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and that payment of your salaries, allowances and immunities are stopped with immediate effect for the period of your suspension(Rule 48.7.c)

“Your suspension is predicated upon the complaint that was filed by Hon Thomas P. Fallah, Representative, Montserrado County electoral district #5 for which the honorable house resolved itself into a committee of whole to hear complaint on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The complaint was immediately deliberated upon by the honorable house where both parties ( you, the accused and Honorable Fallah, the complainant} were given due process. Findings from this deliberation found proved you guilty of the offence; hence your suspension.” the letter stated.

Representative Kolubah is on record for being one of the most critical voices and controversial lawmakers against the CDC led government especially President George Manneh Weah who he has never spared to throw unpleasant words against him.

The last of such might have come to an end when recently his alleged calling President Weah a ‘dog’caught the attention of his fellow colleague, Representative Thomas P. Fallah of  the governing Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC) and Chairman of the House standing committee on Ways and Means filed a complaint with the plenary.

However, Kolubah appeared to be unfazed with the decision, stating that he stands by what he said and that he was going to take the matter to the court.

President Tshisekedi More Powerful Under New Government

Published

2 days ago

on

April 13, 2021

By

After two months of political suspense, DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi has unveiled his newly formed government under the so-called “sacred union”.

Prime minister formed a new government, marking a shift in the balance of power from former President Joseph Kabila to his successor, Felix Tshisekedi, three years after elections.

Tshisekedi’s spokesman, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba on Monday announced a list of ministers.

A major Mines Ministry has a new head and newcomer Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi. DRC is the world’s largest source of cobalt and Africa’s biggest copper producer.

Kalambayi has a degree in domestic law from the University of Kinshasa, according to a book she published in 2016 on Congo’s electoral commission.

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde said on Twitter that the average age of the new government was 47, with 27% of the positions held by women and 80% held by people who haven’t previously held cabinet posts.

L-R Prime Minister Sama Lukonde and President Felix Tshisekedi

Below is a full list of the newly formed government under the arrangement of “sacred union”.

Deputy Prime Ministers

DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR, SECURITY, DECENTRALIZATION AND CUSTOMARY AFFAIRS: Daniel Aselo Okito wa Nkoy

DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Christophe Lutundula

DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE, MODERNIZATION OF ADMINISTRATION AND INNOVATION OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE: Jean-Pierre Lihau

DEPUTY PREMIER OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: Ève Bazaiba

Ministers of State

Justice, Keeper of the Seals: Mutombo Kiese Rose

Infrastructures and Public Works: Gizaro Nuvunyi Alexis

Portfolio: Adèle Kahinda

Plan: Mwando Nsimba Christian

Budget: Aimé Boji

Town Planning and Housing: Pius Mwabilu

Rural development: François Rubota

Entrepreneurship: Eustache Muhanzi

Regional planning: Guy Loando

Ministers

Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs: Gébert Kabanda

Minister of EPST: Tony Muaba

Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention: Mbungani Jean-Jacques

Minister of Finance: Nicolas Kazadi

Minister of Transport and Ways of Communication and Opening up: Chérubin Okende

Minister of Agriculture: Désiré Nzinga

Minister of Communication and Media, Government Spokesperson: Patrick Muyaya

Minister of Fisheries: Bokele Adrien

Minister of National Economy: Jean Marie KALUMBA

Minister of Industry: Julien Paluku

Minister of Regional Integration: Didier Mazenga

ESU Minister: Muhindo Nzangi Butombo

Minister of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation: José Mpanda

Minister of Hydrocarbons: Didier Budimba

Minister of PTNIC: Kibassa Augustin

Minister of Digital: Eberande Kolongele

Minister of Employment, Labor and Social Welfare: Ndusi Mpembe

Minister of Land Affairs: Sakombi Aimé

Minister of Water Resources and Electricity: Muenze Olivier

Minister of Human Rights: Albert Fabrice Puela

Minister of Gender, Family and Children: Ndaya Gisèle

Minister of Foreign Trade: Jean Lucien Busa

Minister of Mines: Antoinette N’Samba

Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity: Modeste Mutinga

Minister of Vocational Training and Trades: Kipulu Antoinette

Minister of Youth, Initiation to New Citizenship and National Cohesion: Yves Bunkulu

Minister of Sports and Leisure: Serge Tshembo Nkonde

Minister of Tourism: Modero Nsimba

Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage: Katungu Catherine

Minister of Relations with Parliament: Karume Anne Marie

Minister to the President of the Republic: Manuanina Nana

Delegated minister

Minister Delegate to the Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity in charge of people living with Disabilities and other vulnerable people: Irène Esambo

Vice-Ministers

Deputy Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization and Customary Affairs: Molipe Jean Claude

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Adubango Samy

Deputy Minister of Justice: Bayubazire Amato

Vice-Minister of Planning: Chrispin Mbadu

Vice-Minister of the Budget: Elysé Makoso

Deputy Minister of National Defense: Séraphine Kilubu

Vice-Minister of EPST: Namasia Aminata

Deputy Minister of Public Health and Prevention: Kilumba Nkulu Véronique

Deputy Minister of Finance: Onyeke Nsele Nsimba

Deputy Minister of Transport and Voice of Communication: Ekila Marc

Deputy Minister of Mines: Motemona Godard

Tanzania & Uganda Sign East Africa Oil Pipeline Deal

Published

3 days ago

on

April 12, 2021

By

Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania have signed the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline which both leaders described as third victory for the two countries.

Museveni said the two countries have in the past posted military and political victories and now with the oil pipeline deal it is an economic victory.

For President Samia Hassan, this was her first trip outside her country since taking oath as President of Tanzania following the demise of her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli.

At a ceremony broadcast on regional Television channels on Sunday, the French oil and gas exploration company Total E&P, China’s largest offshore oil and gas producer,Cnooc Ltd. and Uganda National Oil Co. were also participating partners.

With this agreement cemented, Uganda is scheduled to turn into a major crude oil producer and exporter.

Total also signed agreements with Uganda to develop this pipeline.

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne called the signing of pacts a historic milestone for the production work and export pipeline that will draw more than $10 billion of investment.

“It’s a very large development, one of the largest that will be developed on this continent,” though just the beginning of a process that will see oil flow in early 2025, Pouyanne said.

Total’s own $5.1 billion bet on the project is for the rare frontier oil development that’s moving forward as most major companies are cutting spending. It also cements the French energy giant’s position as the leading player in Africa.

Total expects production to reach a plateau of 230,000 barrels per day. That’s higher than the output of Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, two of Africa’s OPEC members.

Under this agreement, the partners will develop the Tilenga and Kingfisher discoveries near Lake Albert, as well as a 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) heated pipeline to transport Uganda’s waxy crude for export at the port of Tanga in Tanzania. The French explorer holds 57% of the oil field licenses and a large stake in the pipeline project.

Last year, Uganda and Total signed a Host Government Agreement (HGA) with the Ugandan Government for the development of the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project. 

The HGA will govern the export pipeline in Uganda and will cost approximately $3.5 billion. Construction was expected to commence in 2021.

Total E&P intends to undergo constructive dialogue with communities and NGOs involved in all project activities.

Uganda’s head of State also said that apart from oil the same corridor can be used can take a return pipeline supplying Tanzanian and Mozambican gas to Uganda and the great lakes region.

The gas according to him will be used to smelt the huge reserves of Iron ore that they have in Uganda.

According to Museveni, this project should serve to awaken all Africans that prosperity & strategic security, are only possible if we use the Pan-Africanist approach that gives us a bigger market & rationalizes economic linkages.

