Russian Envoy Visits Rwwanda’s Ruling Party Officials
Russia’s Ambassador to Rwanda, Karén Chalyan, paid a courtesy call to RPF Secretary General, François Ngarambe at the party’s headquarters in Rusororo this Thursday. He was accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission Dr. Mikhail D. Nikitin.
The two officials discussed bilateral relations and how the two can continue to deepen their relationship.
Ngarambe emphasised the importance of the special ties between the ruling parties of the two countries, which he said was the foundation of the good relations the two countries enjoy. Ngarambe pledged the continued growth of this relationship.
He also thanked the Russian envoy for calling on him and promised that as the ruling party RPF will continue to support the advancement of the bilateral ties between both countries.
On his part, Ambassador Chalyan commended the bilateral relations between the two countries, pledging to work towards the advancement of the ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.
He also commended Rwanda’s progress and expressed his solidarity with the people of #Rwanda as they commemorate for the 27th time the Genocide Against the Tutsi.
Russia is one of Rwanda’s allies and a development partner in various fields such as nuclear energy, security and technology among others.
Liberian Legislator Suspended For Calling President ‘Dog’
A vocal opposition legislator in the Liberian Parliament has been kicked out of parliament for insulting the Head of state contrary to house rules.
Yekeh Kolubah (photo above) a Representative, District 10, Montserrado County was shown the exit from the house during the April 13th session for egregious behavior against the Liberian presidency.
House of Representatives meeting in session unanimously took a decision to suspend Kolubah for what the house called continuously violating Rule 48, sections 48.1 and 48.2, of the standing rules and procedures of the honorable house of representatives captioned “Observing the ethics ”.
In a directive letter signed by Madam Mildred Sayon, Chief Clerk of the House, Kolubah was informed that he was suspended for 30 working meeting/sessions beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and that payment of his salaries, allowances and immunities are stopped with immediate effect for the period of his suspension.
The decision in keeping with the stand rule 48.7 of the House, you have been suspended by the honorable house of representatives for 30 days of meeting/sessions of the honorable house beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and that payment of your salaries, allowances and immunities are stopped with immediate effect for the period of your suspension(Rule 48.7.c)
“Your suspension is predicated upon the complaint that was filed by Hon Thomas P. Fallah, Representative, Montserrado County electoral district #5 for which the honorable house resolved itself into a committee of whole to hear complaint on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The complaint was immediately deliberated upon by the honorable house where both parties ( you, the accused and Honorable Fallah, the complainant} were given due process. Findings from this deliberation found proved you guilty of the offence; hence your suspension.” the letter stated.
Representative Kolubah is on record for being one of the most critical voices and controversial lawmakers against the CDC led government especially President George Manneh Weah who he has never spared to throw unpleasant words against him.
The last of such might have come to an end when recently his alleged calling President Weah a ‘dog’caught the attention of his fellow colleague, Representative Thomas P. Fallah of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC) and Chairman of the House standing committee on Ways and Means filed a complaint with the plenary.
However, Kolubah appeared to be unfazed with the decision, stating that he stands by what he said and that he was going to take the matter to the court.
President Tshisekedi More Powerful Under New Government
After two months of political suspense, DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi has unveiled his newly formed government under the so-called “sacred union”.
Prime minister formed a new government, marking a shift in the balance of power from former President Joseph Kabila to his successor, Felix Tshisekedi, three years after elections.
Tshisekedi’s spokesman, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba on Monday announced a list of ministers.
A major Mines Ministry has a new head and newcomer Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi. DRC is the world’s largest source of cobalt and Africa’s biggest copper producer.
Kalambayi has a degree in domestic law from the University of Kinshasa, according to a book she published in 2016 on Congo’s electoral commission.
Prime Minister Sama Lukonde said on Twitter that the average age of the new government was 47, with 27% of the positions held by women and 80% held by people who haven’t previously held cabinet posts.
Below is a full list of the newly formed government under the arrangement of “sacred union”.
Deputy Prime Ministers
DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR, SECURITY, DECENTRALIZATION AND CUSTOMARY AFFAIRS: Daniel Aselo Okito wa Nkoy
DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Christophe Lutundula
DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE, MODERNIZATION OF ADMINISTRATION AND INNOVATION OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE: Jean-Pierre Lihau
DEPUTY PREMIER OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: Ève Bazaiba
Ministers of State
Justice, Keeper of the Seals: Mutombo Kiese Rose
Infrastructures and Public Works: Gizaro Nuvunyi Alexis
Portfolio: Adèle Kahinda
Plan: Mwando Nsimba Christian
Budget: Aimé Boji
Town Planning and Housing: Pius Mwabilu
Rural development: François Rubota
Entrepreneurship: Eustache Muhanzi
Regional planning: Guy Loando
Ministers
Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs: Gébert Kabanda
Minister of EPST: Tony Muaba
Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention: Mbungani Jean-Jacques
Minister of Finance: Nicolas Kazadi
Minister of Transport and Ways of Communication and Opening up: Chérubin Okende
Minister of Agriculture: Désiré Nzinga
Minister of Communication and Media, Government Spokesperson: Patrick Muyaya
Minister of Fisheries: Bokele Adrien
Minister of National Economy: Jean Marie KALUMBA
Minister of Industry: Julien Paluku
Minister of Regional Integration: Didier Mazenga
ESU Minister: Muhindo Nzangi Butombo
Minister of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation: José Mpanda
Minister of Hydrocarbons: Didier Budimba
Minister of PTNIC: Kibassa Augustin
Minister of Digital: Eberande Kolongele
Minister of Employment, Labor and Social Welfare: Ndusi Mpembe
Minister of Land Affairs: Sakombi Aimé
Minister of Water Resources and Electricity: Muenze Olivier
Minister of Human Rights: Albert Fabrice Puela
Minister of Gender, Family and Children: Ndaya Gisèle
Minister of Foreign Trade: Jean Lucien Busa
Minister of Mines: Antoinette N’Samba
Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity: Modeste Mutinga
Minister of Vocational Training and Trades: Kipulu Antoinette
Minister of Youth, Initiation to New Citizenship and National Cohesion: Yves Bunkulu
Minister of Sports and Leisure: Serge Tshembo Nkonde
Minister of Tourism: Modero Nsimba
Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage: Katungu Catherine
Minister of Relations with Parliament: Karume Anne Marie
Minister to the President of the Republic: Manuanina Nana
Delegated minister
Minister Delegate to the Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity in charge of people living with Disabilities and other vulnerable people: Irène Esambo
Vice-Ministers
Deputy Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization and Customary Affairs: Molipe Jean Claude
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Adubango Samy
Deputy Minister of Justice: Bayubazire Amato
Vice-Minister of Planning: Chrispin Mbadu
Vice-Minister of the Budget: Elysé Makoso
Deputy Minister of National Defense: Séraphine Kilubu
Vice-Minister of EPST: Namasia Aminata
Deputy Minister of Public Health and Prevention: Kilumba Nkulu Véronique
Deputy Minister of Finance: Onyeke Nsele Nsimba
Deputy Minister of Transport and Voice of Communication: Ekila Marc
Deputy Minister of Mines: Motemona Godard
Tanzania & Uganda Sign East Africa Oil Pipeline Deal
Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania have signed the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline which both leaders described as third victory for the two countries.
Museveni said the two countries have in the past posted military and political victories and now with the oil pipeline deal it is an economic victory.
For President Samia Hassan, this was her first trip outside her country since taking oath as President of Tanzania following the demise of her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli.
At a ceremony broadcast on regional Television channels on Sunday, the French oil and gas exploration company Total E&P, China’s largest offshore oil and gas producer,Cnooc Ltd. and Uganda National Oil Co. were also participating partners.
With this agreement cemented, Uganda is scheduled to turn into a major crude oil producer and exporter.
Total also signed agreements with Uganda to develop this pipeline.
Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne called the signing of pacts a historic milestone for the production work and export pipeline that will draw more than $10 billion of investment.
“It’s a very large development, one of the largest that will be developed on this continent,” though just the beginning of a process that will see oil flow in early 2025, Pouyanne said.
Total’s own $5.1 billion bet on the project is for the rare frontier oil development that’s moving forward as most major companies are cutting spending. It also cements the French energy giant’s position as the leading player in Africa.
Total expects production to reach a plateau of 230,000 barrels per day. That’s higher than the output of Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, two of Africa’s OPEC members.
Under this agreement, the partners will develop the Tilenga and Kingfisher discoveries near Lake Albert, as well as a 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) heated pipeline to transport Uganda’s waxy crude for export at the port of Tanga in Tanzania. The French explorer holds 57% of the oil field licenses and a large stake in the pipeline project.
Last year, Uganda and Total signed a Host Government Agreement (HGA) with the Ugandan Government for the development of the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.
The HGA will govern the export pipeline in Uganda and will cost approximately $3.5 billion. Construction was expected to commence in 2021.
Total E&P intends to undergo constructive dialogue with communities and NGOs involved in all project activities.
Uganda’s head of State also said that apart from oil the same corridor can be used can take a return pipeline supplying Tanzanian and Mozambican gas to Uganda and the great lakes region.
The gas according to him will be used to smelt the huge reserves of Iron ore that they have in Uganda.
According to Museveni, this project should serve to awaken all Africans that prosperity & strategic security, are only possible if we use the Pan-Africanist approach that gives us a bigger market & rationalizes economic linkages.
