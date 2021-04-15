Russian Envoy Visits Rwwanda’s Ruling Party Officials

A vocal opposition legislator in the Liberian Parliament has been kicked out of parliament for insulting the Head of state contrary to house rules.

Yekeh Kolubah (photo above) a Representative, District 10, Montserrado County was shown the exit from the house during the April 13th session for egregious behavior against the Liberian presidency.

House of Representatives meeting in session unanimously took a decision to suspend Kolubah for what the house called continuously violating Rule 48, sections 48.1 and 48.2, of the standing rules and procedures of the honorable house of representatives captioned “Observing the ethics ”.

In a directive letter signed by Madam Mildred Sayon, Chief Clerk of the House, Kolubah was informed that he was suspended for 30 working meeting/sessions beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and that payment of his salaries, allowances and immunities are stopped with immediate effect for the period of his suspension.

The decision in keeping with the stand rule 48.7 of the House, you have been suspended by the honorable house of representatives for 30 days of meeting/sessions of the honorable house beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and that payment of your salaries, allowances and immunities are stopped with immediate effect for the period of your suspension(Rule 48.7.c)

“Your suspension is predicated upon the complaint that was filed by Hon Thomas P. Fallah, Representative, Montserrado County electoral district #5 for which the honorable house resolved itself into a committee of whole to hear complaint on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The complaint was immediately deliberated upon by the honorable house where both parties ( you, the accused and Honorable Fallah, the complainant} were given due process. Findings from this deliberation found proved you guilty of the offence; hence your suspension.” the letter stated.

Representative Kolubah is on record for being one of the most critical voices and controversial lawmakers against the CDC led government especially President George Manneh Weah who he has never spared to throw unpleasant words against him.

The last of such might have come to an end when recently his alleged calling President Weah a ‘dog’caught the attention of his fellow colleague, Representative Thomas P. Fallah of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC) and Chairman of the House standing committee on Ways and Means filed a complaint with the plenary.

However, Kolubah appeared to be unfazed with the decision, stating that he stands by what he said and that he was going to take the matter to the court.