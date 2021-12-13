World
Russian Blows Himself In Revenge for Being Bullied by Nuns’
Russians have woken up to a sorrowful incidence after an 18-year old student blew himself up in revenge of being bullied by nuns.
According local media reports Vladislav Struzhenkov entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up’, Russia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The attack, which saw Struzhenkov also carrying a machete, took place at 8.24am local time at the Orthodox school linked to a nunnery in the city of Serpukhov, south of Moscow.
Struzhenkov is believed to have planned to carry out the attack during the Orthodox school’s morning prayers, but he set off the explosives outside the prayer hall after he was unable to gain entry.
Reports said that Struzhenkov had previously complained of being ‘bullied by the nuns’ who ran the school while one source said the attack had been ‘aimed at pupils’.
The attacker’s leg was blown off in the blast and police did not immediately permit paramedics to go close to Struzhenkov due to fears of another explosive device.
The teenager died of ‘blood loss’, Russian police sources said.
A-15 year-old student was among at least seven reported as wounded with cuts and shrapnel injuries.
The suspect was reportedly ‘motivated by his hatred of the school teachers and nuns’.
His father Andrey Struzhenkov, 41, said he had believed his son was buying fireworks for New Year.
Asia
UAE Reduces Working Week To 4 Days
United Arab Emirates has slashed the official working week to only 4.5days and has also moved its weekend to Saturday and Sunday.
According to government officials, the new changes are aimed at improving competitiveness and “better align the UAE with global markets.”
The “national working week” is mandatory for government bodies from January 1 and bucks the regional norm of a full day off on Friday for Muslim prayers.
Under the new timetable, the public-sector weekend starts at noon on Fridays and ends on Sunday. Friday prayers at mosques will be held after 1.15 pm all year round.
It will ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday/Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies.
Asia
Chinese Ambassador Shares Seven Buzzwords To Showcase Fast-changing China
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Wednesday shared with Americans seven buzzwords that are currently popular in China to illustrate what is going on in his country.
“The buzzwords I shared with you today reflect the changing and unchanging elements in our values when China experiences rapid economic growth and profound social transformation,” said Qin in his keynote speech at the online Forum on Tourism, Hospitality and Cultural Exchange co-hosted by the U.S.-Asia Institute and Las Vegas Sands Corp.
The first buzzword Qin mentioned was “People First, Life First,” which was widespread during China’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and reflects a deep concern for humanity.
Likewise, “Heroes in Harm’s Way” has also gone viral in China, which refers to the everyday heroes who put their mission before their lives and made fearless sacrifices to fight the pandemic, Qin said.
To “Lie Flat” is a term to describe the youngsters who give up ambitions and do the bare minimum to get by, Qin said, adding “lie-flatters” are either people from well-off families or those who believe in whatever comes their way.
“Versailles,” originally from the “Palace of Versailles” in French, was borrowed to describe the self-claimed aristocratic spirit. On social media, it is used to label humble-braggers, he said.
“Involution,” one of the latest buzzwords in China, indicates irrational or involuntary competitions, while “Double Reduction” is a recent policy formulated by the government to address involution in education, which aims to restore the original purpose of education by restricting capital in the sector, Qin said.
The last buzzword, “Celebrity Fan Clubs,” refers to the phenomenon that some celebrities use internet to hype up themselves and cause their fans to admire them in an irrational manner, while such abnormalities stem from a chain of interests dominated by online platforms and the capital that supports them, he said.
In his speech, Qin said that socialism with Chinese characteristics requires material progress and cultural-ethical advancement, adding, “We need to keep fine traditional values, uphold fairness and justice, and not get lost in a market economy.”
“(Being) rooted in traditional Chinese values is a concern for the common good of humanity,” he added.
Asia
Singapore Parliament Approves Law To Tackle Foreign Interference
Singapore’s parliament has approved a law that gives broad powers to the government to deal with foreign interference that has sparked concern from the opposition and experts about its wide scope and limits on judicial review.
The small and open city-state, which says it is vulnerable to foreign meddling, targeted fake news with a far-reaching law in 2019, and joins nations such as Australia and Russia that have passed laws in recent years to deter foreign interference.
The bill, formally known as the Foreign Interference Countermeasures Act (FICA), was passed late on Monday with 75 members voting in favour, 11 opposition members objecting and two abstaining, local media reported.
Among the measures, FICA allows authorities to compel internet, social media service providers and website operators to provide user information, block content and remove applications.
Those deemed or designated as “politically significant persons” under the law will have to comply with strict rules relating to donations and declare their links to foreign entities.
Instead of court, an independent tribunal, chaired by a judge, will hear appeals against the minister’s decisions, a move the government says is necessary to protect national security.
The tribunal’s decisions will be final.
The government said FICA does not cover the building of overseas partnerships, soliciting overseas businesses, networking with foreigners, sourcing for donations or those discussing policies or political matters that affect their businesses with foreign colleagues or business partners, or supporting charities.
“As long as they are done in an open and transparent manner, and not part of an attempt to manipulate our political discourse or undermine public interest such as security,” K Shanmugam, minister for home affairs, said in parliament.
It will also not affect Singaporeans expressing their own views or engaging in advocacy.
The home affairs ministry has also previously said it would not apply to foreign individuals or publications “reporting or commenting on Singapore politics, in an open, transparent and attributable way.”
But some critics say its broad language risks capturing even legitimate activities, while rights group Reporters Without Borders said the law could ensnare independent media outlets.
Experts and Singapore’s opposition parties have called for narrowing the scope of executive powers and more oversight through the judiciary.
The bill was passed without strengthening “the circumscribed checks and balances, particularly judicial review,” said Eugene Tan, a law professor at Singapore Management University.
“While assurances were given, they could have been given unequivocal expression through legislative codification.”
However, Shanmugam said the bill represented the “best balance…between dealing with the risks and providing checks against abuse.”
Mass Vaccination Intensified In Kigali City
Russian Blows Himself In Revenge for Being Bullied by Nuns’
Kenyan To Head Nile Basin Discourse
Kinshasa-Brazzaville Road-rail Bridge To Cost €713.4M
Tanzania Hailed For Regional Integration Efforts
Choosing Right Digital Money Transfer Service in Rwanda
Tanzania Hailed For Regional Integration Efforts
Kagame Says Technology, Innovation “Driving Forces” Of Rwanda’s Economic Transformation
Kinshasa-Brazzaville Road-rail Bridge To Cost €713.4M
Kenyan To Head Nile Basin Discourse
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Rwanda Standards Board Begins Automating Its Services
-
Opinions4 days ago
Media Blackout On UPDF War Against ADF a Mistake
-
East-Africa5 days ago
President Kagame in Tanzania For Independence Anniversary
-
CORONA VIRUS5 days ago
Rwanda Gets More 151,200 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses
-
National4 days ago
Kagame Mobilizes for Educating Every Child
-
National3 days ago
Eastern Province Receives Rwf8B Grant For Climate Change Mitigation
-
National5 days ago
Rwanda Defence Minister Addresses UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference In S. Korea
-
Business5 days ago
DRC, France Sign €500M Investment Deal