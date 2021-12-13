Russian Blows Himself In Revenge for Being Bullied by Nuns’

Russians have woken up to a sorrowful incidence after an 18-year old student blew himself up in revenge of being bullied by nuns.

According local media reports Vladislav Struzhenkov entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up’, Russia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The attack, which saw Struzhenkov also carrying a machete, took place at 8.24am local time at the Orthodox school linked to a nunnery in the city of Serpukhov, south of Moscow.

Struzhenkov is believed to have planned to carry out the attack during the Orthodox school’s morning prayers, but he set off the explosives outside the prayer hall after he was unable to gain entry.

Reports said that Struzhenkov had previously complained of being ‘bullied by the nuns’ who ran the school while one source said the attack had been ‘aimed at pupils’.

The attacker’s leg was blown off in the blast and police did not immediately permit paramedics to go close to Struzhenkov due to fears of another explosive device.

The teenager died of ‘blood loss’, Russian police sources said.

A-15 year-old student was among at least seven reported as wounded with cuts and shrapnel injuries.

The suspect was reportedly ‘motivated by his hatred of the school teachers and nuns’.

His father Andrey Struzhenkov, 41, said he had believed his son was buying fireworks for New Year.