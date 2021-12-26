Politics
Russia Withholds Gas Supply To Europe, Troops Complete Training
Tension is rising as 10,000 Russian troops complete drills near the Ukraine border while Moscow is also accused of withholding gas supplies to Europe.
Poland is accusing Moscow of having stopped its deliveries via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that sends Russian gas to Western Europe, accusing Gazprom of “manipulation”.
The pipeline was operating in reverse mode this week, sending gas from Germany to Poland, public data showed, as European gas prices ticked up.
President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied that the flow direction was a political move and said that Poland had “sidelined” Russia in managing the pipeline.
“All accusations against Russia and Gazprom that we are not supplying enough gas to the European market are absolutely groundless and unacceptable and untrue,” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said late Saturday, calling the accusations “lies”.
Meanwhile, Western countries have accused Russia of massing upwards of 100,000 troops near Ukraine ahead of a possible winter invasion.
The defense ministry said in a statement that the drills for Southern Military District forces had taken place in a host of southern regions including Rostov, Krasnodar and Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
But the drills also took place further afield, including in Stavropol, Astrakhan, North Caucasus republics and even in Russia’s Caucasus ally Armenia.
The defense ministry said the troops were returning to their permanent bases and that stand-by units would be readied for the New Year’s holidays.
According to Kiev’s estimates, the number of Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders has increased from around 93,000 troops in October to 104,000 now.
Russia says it is free to move its forces on its territory how it sees fit and denies that it is planning a large-scale attack.
Tensions reached a boiling point on Wednesday when President Vladimir Putin said Russia would take “appropriate retaliatory” military steps in response to what he called the West’s “aggressive stance”.
French, Kiswahili Soon Official Languages Of EAC
The East African Community (EAC) has agreed that Kiswahili and French will be soon added as official languages of the community after English.
Speaking at the 18th Extra-ordinary meetings of the Heads of the States, Peter Mathiuki, the current Secretary-General of the East African Community, told the gathering of the Heads of States that the move to make the two languages as official languages of the community are under way.
He said the Council of Ministers directed the Secretariat to mobilize resources implement it.
“A proposal of simultaneous resolution is due by the next council,” the Secretariat disclosed during the virtual summit.
Since 2019, there have been community advances that seek to make Swahili and French official languages.
The Tanzanian agency, National Kiswahili Council and National Kiswahili Associations are among these, where they are advocating the Partner States for amendment of Article 137 of the EAC Treaty to include Kiswahili as one of the official languages of the Community.
Kiswahili is regarded as a strategic resource for communication and a unifying factor that would catalyze development in the region.
Kiswahili is also considered a lingua franca that can help EAC as a catalyst to achieving AU’s Agenda 2063.
Kiswahili is a national language in countries like Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda as well as it is for French language in Rwanda and Burundi.
If DRC is allowed in the block, it will be the third French-speaking country after Rwanda and Burundi.
French speakers in the region have also been recommending the addition of French as official language particularly, the Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of the States that gathered in March considered a report on the status implementation of its directive to undertake a study on the modalities of including French as a language of the Community.
How Long Will DRC’s Kivu, Ituri Remain Under Military Rule?
Since May 6th, North Kivu and Ituri provinces have been under strict management by the Military but sceptics are wondering for how long the military will remain in charge.
President Felix Tshisekedi who had promised to fix the two-decade-long insurgency in the eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo seems to have gained less, especially in ensuring that residents of this region enjoy Christmas without any form of anarchy.
Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, who took office in January 2019 made a major announcement and a new approach to tackling the security matrix that had eluded former President Joseph Kabila.
Tshisekedi’s new method included extending an invitation to Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda to jointly work with his army to secure the restive eastern region of DRC.
The persistence of over 100 armed groups in the eastern DRC is a threat to both Congolese civilians and regional stability.
The Congolese including the United Nations security council have long been frustrated by MONUSCO’s inability to stabilise the east, and most believe it should pull out gradually.
Twenty years later, MONUSCO consists of over 16,500 soldiers and police officers, more than any other blue helmet operation. Costing over U$1 billion a year, it is also the third most expensive UN mission, just behind those in Mali and South Sudan.
On Invitation, Rwanda has been very instrumental in sharing intelligence information to the DRC’s military to aid in the hunt for the Rwandan rebels – Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda, (FDLR) largely composed of elements responsible for the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.
“Through our intelligence collection which we share with those supposed to be dealing with the situation in that part of DR Congo. We give it to them so that they can do what they are supposed to do,” President Paul Kagame of Rwanda said in May 2020.
Since then, the FDLR terror group has suffered surgical operations that inflicted major losses especially the deaths of members of the group’s leadership including; Juvenal Musabimana, ‘General’ Gabral Secyugu Nsengiyumva, ‘Gen’ Silvestre Mudacumura and a host of others alongside hundreds of fighters.
Since then, there has been low tempo as the operations against FDLR seems to have ground to a halt yet attacks against innocent civilians inside DRC remain prevalent.
Tshisekedi whose army has been battling the Allied Democratic Front Rebels had not made substantial gains which compelled him to invite Uganda for joint military operations against the rebels. This was also facilitated by the enforced martial law in the region.
With Uganda now in the war theatre, there have been significant gains in breaking the back of the ADF terror group linked to ISIS. Therefore, one would ask, should the military rule imposed on Ituri and North Kivu provinces remain?
Is State of Siege Still Necessary?
Since April 30, 2021, the Congolese Parliament meets in plenary every two weeks to authorise the extension of the state of siege to end violence.
However, since then, its effectiveness on the ground remains subject to many criticisms, in particular because of the persistence of massacres in the two provinces concerned.
Data compiled by the Kivu Security Barometer (KST) even confirms that the situation has tended to deteriorate. At the end of November, more than 100 people were killed in a series of attacks in several localities of Ituri where the armed group Codeco is rife.
“The state of siege will only be lifted when the circumstances which motivated it disappear,” the head of state said in September. Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya, who regularly reviews the situation in the east of the country, also pleads for more patience and affirms that “we cannot ask to settle in six months a problem that has lasted for more than twenty years ”.
“A reversal seems unlikely. The state of siege is, along with free education, the flagship measure of the Tshisekedi administration, said a Western diplomat. To end it without improving the situation would be an admission of failure. “
Dozens Of Banyamulenge Killed In DRC Under Cover Of #COVID-19
President Kagame Promotes Senior, Non-Commissioned Officers
President Paul Kagame, the Commander-in-chief of the Rwanda Defense Forces has promoted a total of 16,711 soldiers including senior and non-commissioned officers
The promotion involves 2,836 soldiers who were promoted from corporal to sergeant.
In addition, 225 sergeants were promoted to staff sergeant, 14 sergeants major to Warrant officer and 4 Warrant officers II to Warrant Officer I.
The commander-in-chief also promoted 472 senior officers from major to Lt. Colonel and 472 captains to major.
President Kagame also promoted Francois Regis Gatarayiha and appointed him as the deputy director of Military Intelligence and Technology.
Francois Gatarayiha was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel as the Deputy Head Defence Intelligence and Dirrector of Technology.
He has formerly worked as Director General of Immigration and Emigration and Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority.
