The Russian foreign ministry revealed that it is sending a delegation to Istanbul, Turkey to hold talks with Ukraine and UN on contentious issue of grain exports from Ukraine.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the talks are scheduled today (Wednesday).

Ukraine is a key agricultural exporter and its inability to ship vital grain supplies has caused a surge in food prices, aggravating concerns about a global food crisis.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the need to unblock Ukraine’s ports and resume its grain exports.

Via phone, the two leaders discussed the establishment of safe corridors for grain exports in the Black Sea/

Erdoğan added that Turkey continues to work on a plan, prepared by the U.N., for the delivery of Ukraine’s grain products to the global market.

In a post on Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote: “We appreciate (Turkish) support. Discussed the importance of unblocking (Ukrainian) ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from (occupied territories).”