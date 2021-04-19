Politics
Russia To Withdraw From International Space Station
Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) project in 2025 and notify its foreign partners of the decision, state media cited a senior government official as saying.
The ISS was launched in 1998 by the Russian and U.S. space agencies- it has been a rare area of cooperation between Moscow and Washington.
But the ISS, which has been continuously occupied for more than 20 years, is expected to be retired around 2030.
As Russia celebrated the 60th anniversary of the launch that made Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin the first human in space, President Vladimir Putin called for a new space development strategy over the next decade.
However, in previously untelevised remarks that aired Sunday on the state-run Rossia 1 broadcaster, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov disclosed plans to “honestly notify [foreign partners] of our withdrawal from the ISS starting in 2025.”
“We need a technical inspection at the station to avoid any risks in the event of an emergency,” Borisov’s office told press. “We will make a decision based on the results and honestly notify our partners,” it added.
Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said it plans to form its own orbiting outpost after international agreements on the use of ISS expire in 2024, according to Interfax.
“We have 2024 as an agreed time limit with our partners on the work of the ISS. After that, decisions will be made based on the technical condition of the station’s modules, which have mostly worn out their service life, as well as our plans to deploy a next-generation national orbital service station,” Roscosmos said.
Citing an unnamed industry source, Interfax reported that Russia’s new space station would cost $6 billion.
The new plans, which Interfax reports have not yet been approved, will follow years of corruption scandals and other setbacks in Russia’s space program.
Russia previously turned down participating in the “too U.S.-centric” Moon-orbiting station called the Gateway and announced plans to launch a joint lunar space station with China.
Burundi Parliament Rejects Prime Minister’s Fake Achievements Report
Burundi’s Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni (pictured above) has stirred the country into doubt about his governments achievements contained in a report presented to Parliament on April 15 .
Bunyoni this Thursday, April 15 was at the Palais des Congrès in Kigobe where he presented a report on the implementation of the government’s program for the first half of the year.
However, parliamentarians from both chambers have continued to ask questions about certain achievements presented by Prime Minister.
Contradictory reports, additional actions not foreseen by the action plan, are the concerns raised by the two chambers of Parliament during Bunyoni’s presentation of the semi-annual report on the implementation of the annual action plan of the government of 2020- 2021.
The parliamentarians asked the question of knowing how a ministry can give a report indicating an achievement rate of 100% when there are certain actions that have not been accomplished.
“Revitalize local supervision, the creation of 4 communal agro-sylvo-pastoral development centers but the report does not indicate their realization. Could you explain to us why the report indicates a completion rate of 100% when these centers were not created? “,reads part of the statement issued by parliament.
Still the parliamentarians raised some contradictions which are noticeable on several achievements. These include the measurable results expected in the report which contradict the measurable results expected from the government action plan.
Prime Minister Bunyoni explained all these apprehensions by certain typing errors observed in certain reports. He gave some examples.
“Regarding artificial insemination, there was a typo. We had planned to inseminate 15,000 cows instead of five thousand and those which were inseminated are few in number, they number 1436, hence the achievement rate which is not 109% but 9.45% ” .
According to him, this percentage is due to the breakdown of the machine for keeping the sperm of the bulls which happened when it was at the very beginning of this activity and that required either the repair of this machine or the purchase. from another machine.
“The supervision of certain spawning grounds and the measures taken to periodically close various lakes caused the death of many fish and the result obtained was 12 thousand tonnes 565 kilos instead of the expected 22 thousand tonnes, hence the completion rate which is 57% instead of 59.79% ”, he pointed out.
According to Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, the government’s half-year action plan for 2020-2021 has reached 50% of achievements.
13 Dead, Over 21,000 Congolese Displaced in Kasaï Region
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Grand Kasaï region is bleeding following clashes between the Luba and Kuba ethnic groups in the town of Bakwakenge.
According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) the upsurge in violence in this region has caused displacement of 21,000 persons, mainly women and children since March 28.
“At least 13 people have also been reported dead, many injured and 190 houses burned down,” said Babar Baloch, UNHCR spokesperson.
Tensions between these two communities have been on the rise since August 2020, according to UNHCR, due to land disputes.
Attacks and counter-attacks last year displaced more than 13,000 families, or around 40,000 people, the majority of whom were unable to return home for fear of reprisals.
Faced with this new resurgence of community tension, UNHCR insists on restoring peace and defusing tensions in Kasai to avoid another wave of massive displacement in the country.
Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says the displaced need shelter, food and access to medical services.
“The majority of them are hosted by local communities who are already struggling to cope with limited resources. Others sleep under the stars, “said the spokesperson for this UN agency.
It is appropriate to indicate that Lieutenant-General Pacifique Masunzu, commander of the second zone of defense of the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) was dispatched, this Friday, April 16, 2021, to Kasaï Central where he exchanged with Tharcisse Kabatusuila Mbuyamba , the Governor ad interim of the province.
At the end of this exchange, he indicated that he will do everything to restore peace and state authority in Bakwa-kenge.
Tanzania’s Ruling CCM Party General Congress Set For April 30
Tanzania’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)’s special General Congress is scheduled to take place in Dodoma on April 30, 2021.
According to the party, members of the congress will meet at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma.
No agenda has been disclosed, however, the Party’s national chairperson post is still vacant following the death of Dr. John Magufuli as President Samia Suhulu Hassan is set to fill up this vaccum.
After the death of John Magufuli, the Central Committee discussed how to fill the position of the chairperson and unanimously agreed that Samia Suluhu Hassan will be the sole candidate for the position of chairperson.
Under Tanzania’s constitution, President Hassan will consult the ruling CCM party over the appointing of a new vice president.
According to Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham, ” Having dominated the political scene since Magufuli’s election, he leaves something of a political vacuum,” Cheeseman said.
“This will trigger fresh uncertainty and all eyes will be on internal CCM politics to see what deals have been struck in the ruling party about the balance of power after the transition,” Cheeseman said.
