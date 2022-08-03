Alexei Drobinin the head of the foreign policy planning department of the Russian Foreign Ministry has said several decades of cooperation between Russia and Western countries have come to an end.

“Thirty years of generally constructive, albeit not problematic, cooperation with the West has irrevocably ended,” says Drobinin’s article, which was published in the International Affairs magazine.

The diplomat stressed that the end of this era does not depend on how long the special operation in Ukraine lasts and what it will lead to.

He has also noted that Russia will not return to relations with Western countries that existed before February 24.

Meanwhile the Chinese Foreign Ministry has called Western attempts to exclude Russia from international negotiations incorrect.

This was stated by the head of the disarmament department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Fu Tsong, on the sidelines of the review conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

According to him, Western countries are now trying not to talk to Russia at all, to exclude it from international discussions. “We don’t think it’s correct,” RIA Novosti quotes Fu Tsong.

The Western authorities, having unleashed an anti-Russian sanctions war, got the opposite effect and made Russia stronger than ever.

This opinion was previously expressed by The Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins.

According to the author, the sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia turned out to be the most ill-conceived and counterproductive decision in recent history.

As a result, he continues, Russia only benefited from them.