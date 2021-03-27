Politics
Russia Pledges Support To Myanmar Military Junta
Russia and Myanmar are deepening their defense ties as Moscow’s military supplies continue to pour into the country, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Friday at a meeting with the country’s commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing.
Fomin’s visit marked the first high-profile visit to Myanmar by a foreign official since the country was rocked by a military coup that deposed its elected leadership in February.
“The Russian Federation adheres to a strategic line to intensify relations between the two countries,” Fomin said at the meeting. Russia considers Myanmar a reliable ally and strategic partner in Southeast Asia and the larger Asia-Pacific region, the deputy defense minister added.
Alongside China, Russia has repeatedly shielded Myanmar from criticism at the UN over its crackdown on the Muslim minority Rohingya population.
Russia has also continued to support Myanmar’s junta leadership, calling the coup “purely a domestic affair of the sovereign state.”
Myanmar’s security forces have killed over 300 people in attempts to crush opposition to the Feb. 1 coup, citing data from an advocacy group and local media.
Russia has a long history of supplying military equipment to the country and has been steadily increasing its military cooperation with Myanmar.
In January, Russia agreed to supply Myanmar with Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile systems, Orlan-10E surveillance drones and radar equipment during Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s visit to Naypyidaw a week before the coup began.
Russian military convoys that were reportedly used during the coup are part of the growing list of defense supplies shipped from Moscow to Naypyidaw in recent years.
According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute data for 2019, Myanmar’s spending on Russian arms imports totaled an estimated U$807 million for the decade.
Dmitry Mosyakov, professor at Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, said that the visit showed that Russia is eager to cooperate with the military junta.
“Russia is sending out a strong signal that from their side, relationships haven’t changed, it’s business as usual,” he told press.
“Myanmar remains a big importer of Russian arms, of course. Maybe now more than ever, their military leadership feels like it needs to purchase arms from Russia as it has a growing number of internal and external threats,” Mosyakov added.
Russia’s show of support for Myanmar’s military junta comes amid strong condemnation from Western nations. China, historically Myanmar’s main ally in the region, also recently criticized the situation there, saying the violence was “absolutely not what China wants to see.” Nay San Lwin, co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition human rights group, criticized Russia’s latest overtures to the country in a statement.
“This visit shows that Russia is supporting the brutal Myanmar military. Russia needs to realize that they are now collaborating with figures have committed crimes against humanity,” he said.
This is Why Jews Will Always Spy For Israel
Jonathan Pollard (pictured above), the convicted spy for Israel whose story haunted the American Jewish community’s relations with the US government for decades, is unrepentant.
“The bottom line on this charge of dual loyalty is, I’m sorry, we’re Jews, and if we’re Jews, we will always have dual loyalty,” Pollard said in an interview published Thursday in Israel Hayom, his first extensive remarks since his release from prison in 2015.
Pollard recalled how much of the Jewish leadership did not stand up for him following his 1985 arrest, when he was a civilian analyst for the US Navy who was found to be spying for Israel.
“If you’re outside Israel, then you live in a society in which you are basically considered unreliable,” he said.
The US Jewish leadership eventually softened in its outlook, and some Jewish leaders lobbied for Pollard’s release, saying his life sentence was excessive.
Pollard’s full interview will be published Friday. In an earlier excerpt published by Israel Hayom, he said he knew he “crossed a line” when he relayed the information to Israel, but added that he believed the United States was withholding from Israel intelligence critical to its security.
Pollard’s arrest and eventual conviction complicated ties between US Jews and sectors of the government.
Jews seeking entry into or advancement in the national security apparatus were often rebuffed, with Pollard cited as the reason.
The Pollard narrative in part drove the espionage charges brought in 2004 against two top staffers for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — a case that fell apart but drastically changed how AIPAC operated.
Pollard suggested that Jews were deluding themselves if they thought of America as a home and suggested he would counsel a young US Jew working in the American security apparatus to spy for Israel.
“I’d tell him, not doing anything is unacceptable. So simply going home [to Israel] is not acceptable. Making aliyah is not acceptable,” Pollard said.
“You have to make a decision whether your concern for Israel and loyalty to Israel and loyalty to your fellow Jews is more important than your life.”
Pollard was paroled from his life sentence in 2015. The terms of his parole were not renewed last year and he flew to Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted him at the airport.
Sheldon Adelson, the late owner of Israel Hayom, provided a private plane for Pollard to fly to Israel.
Jerusalem post
President Ndayishimiye Secures Deals From Egypt Trip
Burundi President Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye and his Egyptian counterpart Field Marshal Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi have signed a package of cooperation deals between their countries.
“Egypt and Burundi sign memorandums of understanding on tourism, education, culture and communication”, according to Burundi Presidency’s twitter account “Ntare Rushatsi House”.
According to the same tweet, another agreement was signed relating to the visa exemption for diplomatic and service passports as well as another for the integrated execution of water resources in Burundi.
During this working visit the Burundian and Egyptian delegations under the leadership of the two Heads of State led discussions on investment, technology transfer, projects on Lake Tanganyika, Egypt’s support in the field of infrastructure and health.
The Burundian delegation included four cabinet ministers: Albert Shingiro, the head of Burundian diplomacy, Thaddée Ndikumana in charge of health, Déo-Guide Rurema in charge of agriculture and livestock, and Ibrahim Uwizeye, in charge of energy and mines.
The Business executives in the Burundi delegation included; Audace Ndayizeye, Adrien Ntigacika, Rama K. Pandey, Saïdi Niyongabo, Anicet Ndoricimpa, Juma Mohamed, Jean Ndururutse, Méthuselah Niyoyankunze and Gilbert Nzeyimana
President Ndayishimiye flew to Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday March 23 until March 26, 2021. On the agenda, there was precisely an interview with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi.
The two Heads of State held a joint press conference. The Burundian president recalled that Egypt and Burundi are committed to the principles and values of the United Nations Charter.
President Ndayishimiye Hunting For Bilateral Opportunities in Egypt
Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye is on an ambitious and aggressive working trip in Cairo, Egypt looking for opportunities that may spur his development agenda back home.
Gen. Ndayishimiye flew touched ground in Cairo on Tuesday night accompanied by a large delegation of Burundi business executives, four members of the government and his wife. They will be in Egypt until March 26.
“This visit is the manifestation of the will of two heads of state to further strengthen the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation which bind the peoples and states of Egypt and Burundi,” a statement from Burundi Presidency said.
On the agenda, Gen. Ndayishimiye is scheduled to hold talks with his counterpart Field Marshal Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.
According to his handlers, this visit is an opportunity for President Ndayishimiye to invite Egyptian investors to take advantage of the opportunities and the good business climate that Burundi offers.
Sources told Al-Ahram Arabic news website that the delegation will meet with several top Egyptian officials to prepare for the visit which will see Ndayishimiye meeting El-Sisi for discussions on cooperation and developments in Africa.
This is Why Jews Will Always Spy For Israel
Russia Pledges Support To Myanmar Military Junta
