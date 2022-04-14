Russian military threatened on Wednesday to strike “command centers” in Kyiv in retaliation to recent cross-border attacks attributed to the Ukrainian forces.

“We see the Ukrainian forces’ attempts to sabotage and conduct strikes against facilities in Russia,” Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in an evening briefing.

“If these cases continue, the Russian Armed Forces will strike decision-making centers, including those in Kyiv, which the Russian army has so far refrained from doing,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian navy’s Black Sea flagship has been “seriously damaged” by an ammunition explosion, Russian state media said Thursday.

“As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged,” the Russian defense ministry was quoted as saying, adding that the cause of the fire was being determined and that the crew had been evacuated.

Earlier, the governor of Odesa said that Ukrainian forces had hit the Moskva with missile strikes.

“Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!” governor Maksym Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

A spokesman for the Odesa military administration, Sergey Bratchuk, said on Telegram that “according to available data, the cause of the ‘serious damage’ was ‘Neptune’ domestic cruise missiles.”

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that “a surprise happened” with the Moskva.

“It burns strongly. Right now. And with this stormy sea, it is unknown whether they will be able to receive help,” he said in a YouTube broadcast.

“We don’t understand what happened.”

The Moskva is believed to be the second major Russian warship to suffer serious damage since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Ukraine said last month it had destroyed a large landing ship, the Orsk, in the Azov Sea near the besieged port city of Mariupol.

The Moskva was originally built in the Soviet era in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv, and entered service in the early 1980s, according to Russian media.

With a crew of 510, it was previously deployed in the Syria conflict where it served as naval protection for the Russian forces’ Hmeimim airbase.

The missile cruiser carries 16 P-1000 Vulkan anti-ship missiles as well as an array of anti-submarine and mine-torpedo weapons, the reports said. It is also said to be equipped with long-range S-300 surface-to-air missile systems for air defense.

The Moskva gained notoriety early in the war when it called on Ukrainian border troops defending the strategic Snake Island to surrender, only to be defiantly refused.