Russia Military Buildup Threatens Europe’s Security Architecture
Russia is threatening Ukraine and putting into question Europe’s security architecture. This week in Brest, EU Foreign and Defence Ministers are meeting: we should be united, clear about what we want and, above all, what we intend to do.
Russia has addressed to the United States and NATO proposals on the future of security in Europe that contravene the principles of the European security architecture. They are accompanied by a military build-up on the border of Ukraine and the open threat by Russia of taking military actions if these demands are not met.
“Two things are clear: we have to come to a united EU position and we have to substantiate our role, backing it up with concrete action tracks, i.e. not just on what we think or want but on what we intend to do.”
Working with the US and NATO, the EU must now define what we can do to uphold the security order of Europe and the principles underpinning it – which are clearly under threat today.
This issue is on top of the agenda of the meeting of EU Foreign and Defence Ministers in Brest this week. Going into that meeting, two things are clear: we have to come to a united EU position and we have to substantiate our role, backing it up with concrete action tracks, i.e. not just on what we think or want but on what we intend to do.
The ambition of the Russian authorities is to challenge the political and security order born after the Cold War. Moscow wants to go back on the NATO-Russia founding act of 1997, which accompanied NATO’s enlargement to Central and Eastern Europe; the Paris Charter of 1990, which codified the principles for European security after the end of the Cold War.
There are three principles that Russia has previously accepted and that it now puts into question. The first is the right of each state to freely choose to belong, or not to belong, to an international organisation and to be a party to treaties or alliances, as recognised by the Paris Charter.
By challenging this fundamental principle, Moscow is acting as a revisionist power. In Russia’s eyes, this prohibition would not only apply to countries of the former Soviet Union but also to EU member states like Sweden or Finland.
“Russia is not merely making assertions but accompanying this with growing military pressure on the Ukrainian border and by threatening Kyiv with a new intervention unless its demands are met in full.”
The second and the third are the non-use of force and the respect for the territorial integrity of all states. Russia is violating these three fundamental principles in Ukraine, as it has already done in Georgia. And Russia is not merely making assertions but accompanying this with growing military pressure on the Ukrainian border and by threatening Kyiv with a new intervention unless its demands are met in full.
In addition, Russia wants to portray the European Union as irrelevant and push for a strategic decoupling between the United States and Europe. It also seeks our acceptance of it having a decisive influence over Ukraine and Belarus, not to mention Central Asia.
The fact that Central Asia is included in the stated perimeter of Russian security confirms that the question of NATO is a pretext, since no Central Asian state is a candidate for NATO membership.
In short, reconstituting the Soviet geopolitical glacis in Europe and trying for a decoupling between the United States and Europe could be the strategic objectives of Moscow.
They are clearly unacceptable. But why should we still discuss these with Moscow? First, because not discussing never helps. This week an initial set of discussions took place: on Monday between the US and Russia in Geneva, followed by NATO-Russia talks in Brussels on Wednesday.
The positions remain far apart but we can envisage a continuation of a series of intense, multi-layered talks and consultations in which the EU will continue to play its full part.
I have spoken with Secretary Blinken last weekend and will do so again after the Gymnich meeting, EU-NATO coordination is strong at all levels, the EEAS Secretary General Sannino spoke with US Deputy Secretary Sherman and OSCE Secretary General Schmid. During this week’s informal Foreign and Defence Ministers meetings in Brest, we will work on the EU’s precise role and contribution.
We need to come with clear positions on what we want to achieve in these discussions on Europe’s security architecture, and, even more, with clear actions and contributions.
To achieve this aim, we Europeans must be united and formulate our answer in case Russia carries out its threats to Ukraine or the wider European security order.
When it comes to substance, one can of course discuss with Russia the security arrangements in Europe and how to improve them. The first task will be to return to the general principles of the security architecture as they derive from the Helsinki Charter, the Paris Charter, the NATO-Russia agreement, or the OSCE Vienna document on confidence-building measures.
The second is the establishment of a more effective crisis management mechanism with Russia, an area in which the EU has a great deal of experience. With good faith, it should be possible to make progress in this area.
The third is the establishment of permanent and operational conflict prevention mechanisms and confidence building measures so that the conduct of all parties is not misinterpreted, particularly with regard to military manoeuvres.
When it comes to EU-Russia relations itself, EU leaders have already said that any further move against Ukraine would carry real costs and massive consequences.
In addition to adopting a coordinated set of sanctions, we should also be ready to accelerate different actions tracks within the overall framework of ‘pushing back, containing and engaging’ Russia.
We are not a military alliance but we do have ways and means to advance our security interests and that of our partners.
“We need to seize the opportunity of this crisis with Russia to strengthen our unity and determination, to defend our security interests and that of the continent as a whole.”
This includes being prepared to scale up our work on countering disinformation and cyber threats emanating from Russia; strengthening our resilience and energy security through faster development of renewables at home and greater diversification of routes and sources for imports; and stepping up our support to Ukraine and its sovereignty so that it is better able to resist Russian pressures.
Together with NATO and the OSCE, the European Union is a key player in European security. We need to seize the opportunity of this crisis with Russia to strengthen our unity and determination, to defend our security interests and that of the continent as a whole.
Editors note: Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission
Activist Petitions Court To Ban Public Officials Running Against President Uhuru
As Presidential campaigns heat up in Kenya, an aggressive political activist Okiya Omtatah has filed a petition seeking to force Deputy President William Ruto and any other public officers seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign ahead of nominations.
In a case filed under a certificate of urgency, Mr Omtatah said any public officer, including a sitting deputy president, governor, deputy governor, MP or MCA must vacate office before nomination as a presidential candidate.
He argues that it is discriminatory to require public servants to resign if they want to seek an elective seat as per Section 43(5) & (5A) of the Elections Act while allowing those elected to continue serving.
“A declaration be and is hereby issued that a sitting president, a sitting deputy president, a sitting governor, and a sitting deputy governor must vacate office before they can be elected to elective positions other than the ones they hold,” he said in the petition.
Mr Omtatah further says sections of the Elections Act contradict the provisions of Article 83(3) of the Constitution, which require that administrative arrangements for the conduct of elections shall be designed to facilitate, and shall not deny, an eligible citizen the right to stand for election.
“Public officers, like other citizens, have freedom of expression, of demonstration and the rights of every Kenyan citizen to campaign for a political party or cause and to be a candidate for public office. These rights may be limited, but only for a good reason,” he said.
Last year, the High Court ruled that a sitting President, MP, governor or MCA who intends to vie for any position in the General Election, upon the expiry of the current electoral cycle, need not resign before the election.
The judge, however, ruled that a State officer and any other public officer, other than those holding the elective seats and intend to vie in the polls, must resign within 14 days of the issuance of a notice of General Election by the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission or before party nominations are held, whichever comes first.
“It, therefore, means that the President, Members of Parliament, Governors and Members of the County Assemblies do not have to explicitly resign as the law renders them out of office on the second Tuesday of August every fifth year, of course except the President during the temporary incumbency under Article 134 of the Constitution,” the Judge said.
Justice Mrima said a common thread in the term of office for the President, MPs, Governors and MCAs is five years and that, elections to those offices are held on the second Tuesday of August every fifth year.
While an appeal on the matter is pending before the Court of Appeal, several petitions have been filed by civil servants who do not want to resign by February 9, to seek elective seats.
NMG
Exclusive Interview: German Ambassador Speaks About Economic Recovery Financing, Sniffing Dogs, Vaccine Manufacturing
An unprecedented partnership in pharmaceutical industry was a result of engagements between Germany and Rwandan authorities in 2021.
The two countries were also able to sign an agreement for use of sniffing dogs to detect covid-19 and other pathogens.
In an exclusive interview, the German Ambassador to Rwanda, Dr. Thomas Kurz, says the bilateral relations between the two countries were characterised by unusually successful projects and investments.
Below are the excerpts of the interview;
Germany, as a friend of Rwanda, has been involved in fascinating projects and we would like you to give us an overview of Germany’s engagements with Rwanda in the recent months.
Ambassador: 2021 was an unusually successful year for our cooperation. We were able to double our partnership and this brought in 100 million euros for one year. This was really extraordinary and I would call it a success. The biggest part of the funds we have been able to make available went into fighting the pandemic and we had specifics on the economic effects of the pandemic, where we were trying to help the small and medium-sized enterprises to overcome the pandemic.
The second focus of our partnership was fighting climate change or managing the environmental policies. These are the main pillars that we realized last year.
You have a specific project of interest, not only unique but a little bit more sophisticated as far as Covid-19 is concerned. The sniffing dogs. How did this come about and why you were involved in this project?
Ambassador: I think you cannot start speaking about our partnership in combating the effects of the pandemic without commending what Rwanda has been doing.
It is really amazing. Rwanda’s government has been managing the pandemic well and this has been recognized worldwide. Rwanda should be very proud.
We also take pride, as partners, in the sniffing dogs project I was describing as a tiny project but very visible one, which stands as an example for what we have been doing.
It is a project that started in Europe, in Germany, where scientists discovered that sniffing dogs were able to detect Covid-19 infections in humans. So they started doing some research and it was a successful project.
And it immediately made it to the media because it was a successful project and many countries were interested in it. Rwanda requested us to share our experience, expertise. That was the starting point and now we are nearly there, we have already brought dogs, we had a trainer, a specialist who, for a couple of weeks did training here. We have now four trained sniffer dogs and we are just about to bring seven more. And once they are here, I think it will be a time this project will come into operational.
What other value additions towards this project on the side of Germany?
Ambassador: It is somehow unique. It is not just only something that attracts interests in the media, but even people in the German government are very interested, they are happy about that. In the end, it will be beneficial to both of us as well as the prestige coming out of it and the recognition from the specialists and general public that we have been doing something and Rwanda being at the forefront of the new developments with new scientific research.
What other arrangements and plans do you have after this?
Ambassador: In various aspects, this partnership is unique and something I didn’t mention is that we have brought green dogs, the dogs that have not been trained before. It is an important new aspect in the context of this research.
The second is that we have developed a machine to train those dogs.
And once this pandemic is over, these dogs might be used to detect other diseases in the future. So we are very optimistic that for example, they will be used at the entrances of the stadiums when people come to the sports events. This might be very useful not only in terms of the Corona pandemic but may be used to detect other pathogens that could come in the future.
On the side of Rwanda, are there particular limitations to exploit the resources, knowledge and skills on that project?
Ambassador: This is a starting point; we will bring more than seven dogs. And the fact that the country has already began using these dogs to detect drugs is a good ground to expand the project.
Give us a broad idea of how easier or difficult it is to engage Rwanda. What has been your observation?
Ambassador: There is a project by BioNTech, for example, the company which has been producing the most successful vaccine so far.
First for the Covid-19 vaccine but also for the longer view to produce a vaccine for Malaria among others.
This is our biggest bilateral relations’ new development. There are plans to have similar productions in a few, two, or three African countries.
What do you learn from the process of engagements about such a big project, not only a scientific but a business investment with an African country to that extent?
What do you learn from the process, from the beginning of the discussions up to when pens were put on papers?
Ambassador: What I have seen, the most important thing is the absolute commitment by the Rwandan government to reach its goal and everything possible to make this a reality, it is not easy.
Rwanda hasn’t had a pharmaceutical industry so far, so it’s not easy but the commitment is absolutely there and this is something recommendable. And it is amazing. That makes a difference to many other parts of the continent.
Reporter: So we could conclude that it’s one of your major successes while assigned here?
Ambassador: I would not claim that it is my success but in terms of bilateral relations. Yes, it is, no doubt. I’m optimistic that more is going to happen within this year, 2022.
Mali Risks Isolation From Diplomatic Scene- Ex Justice Minister
Mamadou Ismaïla Konaté the former Justice Minister in Mali has warned that his country risks getting isolated and excommunicated from the diplomatic scene.
He made the remarks on the eve of the extraordinary ECOWAS summit on Mali.
Goodluck Jonathan, the ECOWAS mediator arrived in Bamako capital and met with Assimi Goïta on Wednesday 5th ahead of the summit convened on January 9th in Accra Ghana.
West African heads of state looked into the political situation in Mali, and in particular reacted to the presentation by his government of a timetable that calls for a presidential election in five years – and no longer next February.
“Unacceptable” for ECOWAS, which plans to seize UEMOA with a view to adopting a new set of sanctions against the country.
Mamadou Ismaïla Konaté said, “I think there was a mistake there, and that it could cost the country dearly. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdoulaye Diop went to meet Nana Akufo-Addo by carrying a message supposed to be based on the conclusions of the National Assises of the refoundation. However, these only refer to these five years as a “ceiling” period; they also speak of a period of six months.
No one, in fact, has given the government a mandate to set the five-year term. And while it is true that the organization of elections in February seemed inconsistent, at the very least, the Malian government should have proposed a more realistic duration.”
What do you expect from the extraordinary ECOWAS summit in Accra?
Given the flagrant violation of our commitments, we are unfortunately risking a lot. Unless it surprises us, economic sanctions are to be expected, and Mali risks nothing less than excommunication from the diplomatic scene.
In my opinion, it is urgent to propose a new chronogram. Why not, for example, set the date for February 2023, and do everything possible by then to reach a consensus that involves both politicians and the other components of the nation?
Political and civil society organizations that boycotted the National Refoundation Assizes are opposed to the postponement of the elections. But do they have the capacity to mobilize in the face of military power?
Unfortunately, no, they are no match for it. But in the perspective of a new democracy that we must establish, we must take into account all minorities, all oppositions. We are talking about building a state, Mali, a shattered nation.
And some of the political leaders, who represent forces that have long been present on the political scene, do not identify with the conclusions of the Assises.
It is up to the head of state to go and get them, not to leave them behind. Whatever the problems, turning your back on Imam Mahmoud Dicko, for example, is neither a guarantee of peace nor of national harmony.
