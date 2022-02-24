Russia Has Attacked Ukraine

At 5:45 am this Thursday, Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin ended his speech declaring a ferocious attack on Ukraine.

In a strongly-worded speech, he ordered an invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a ‘special military operation’ and saying he wants to ‘demilitarize’, not occupy, the country.

While addressing the nation, he warned Ukrainian soldiers to “lay down their arms and go home”.

The announcement was broadcast shortly around 5:45 a.m. local time while the United Nations Security Council was meeting in New York.

Member state representatives were openly pleading with Putin not to attack Ukraine.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres pleaded with Putin.

“Tonight, I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine,” he said.

“Give peace a chance, too many people have already died,” he appealed.

An hour later, after the attack. He pleaded.

“Under the present circumstances, I must change my appeal”:

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.This conflict must stop now.”

Too late. Dressed sharply in a white shirt under a black suit and a red tie, Putin calmly claimed the goal of the attack is to “demilitarize and de-Nazificate Ukraine,” warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Within minutes after the speech, Kyiv was under attack, according to sources following the conflict as it folds.

The EU has said that Russia’s attack on Ukraine and vowed to hold Moscow “accountable”.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine. In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

More details later.