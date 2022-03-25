Russia Demands Payment for Gas in Rubles

Russia has decided to switch to ruble payments with unfriendly countries for gas supplies surprised Europe and Japan. Some countries have already expressed their readiness to switch to the Russian currency, while others see problems in this transition.

Experts believe that there will be no technical obstacles to replacing the euro with rubles in settlements. The barriers are mostly political, and some countries may strive to break away from the ruble.

The decision to move to rubles in gas payments has introduced a new element of uncertainty to the already turbulent European gas market, the newspaper noted.

Klaus Ernst, Chairman of the Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, said earlier that EU nations might legally pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles, but this would force them to circumvent their own sanctions. He thinks that this could lead to a boycott of Russian energy carriers.

Analysts, on the other hand, pointed out that the Kremlin’s statement simply relates to altering the payment currency, and that the general conditions of the contracts will remain the same. On the whole, experts told the newspaper they see no problems with the transition to the new payment system.

“A Russian gas embargo is unrealistic in the foreseeable future since there are just no free volumes of fuel in the world that could substitute Russian quantities,” Director of the National Energy Institute Sergey Pravosudov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

As for payment in rubles, theoretically there are no problems with this, he believes, the issues are purely technical.

Senior analyst at Esperio Anton Bykov sees positive things for the Russian financial market and for the ruble.

“By the end of the week the Bank of Russia and the Finance Ministry should present options for such operations, and in April either the transition happens or a collective demarche from the EU, which will launch a cyclical crisis,” he told the newspaper.

“This could be economic suicide, because then, energy prices will skyrocket for a short time to record highs for oil at $160-180 per barrel of Brent oil and $4,000-4,500 per 1,000 cubic meters for gas,” the expert warned.