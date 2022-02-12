Politics
Russia Could Attack Ukraine ‘Any Day’ – US
More than 100,000 Russian troops could attack Ukraine any time any day according to the United States government.
According to the head of Norway’s military intelligence service, Russia is operationally ready to conduct a wide range of military operations in Ukraine and the Kremlin just needs to make the call.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Friday, “If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians,” he said. “Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours.”
Sullivan said such an attack “could occur” before the Beijing Olympics Games end on February 20. The scenario of an imminent attack is “a very, very distinct possibility,” Sullivan added.
Sullivan spoke shortly after President Joe Biden and six European leaders, the heads of NATO and the European Union held talks on the worst crisis between the West and Russia since the end of the Cold War.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will speak to Vladimir Putin on Saturday.
Russian naval forces and troops, including units brought in from all over the vast country, now surround Ukraine to the south, east and north.
Russia, which denies any plan to attack Ukraine, already controls the Crimea territory seized in 2014 and supports separatist forces controlling Ukraine’s Donbas region in the east.
The Kremlin says its goal is to get NATO to agree to never give Ukraine membership and also to withdraw from eastern European countries already in the alliance, effectively carving Europe into Cold War-style spheres of influence.
The United States and its European allies reject the demands, insisting that NATO poses no threat to Russia.
The growing alarm comes despite efforts at shuttle diplomacy by European officials. Macron visited both Moscow and Kyiv earlier this week and Scholz is expected to do the same in the coming days.
Scholz will also hold his first in-person meeting with Putin in Moscow. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was in Moscow Friday for rare talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.
He was accompanied by the UK’s Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin, and the pair will also meet Russia’s top army general Valery Gerasimov.
President Macron Feared Russians Wanted To Steal His DNA
France’s President Emmanuel Macron flew to Russia as part of fronting negotiating with Russians to leave war option on Ukraine and settle their grievances in a peaceful manner.
However, as a requirement President Macron was supposed to take a covid-19 test before meeting President Vladimir Putin but Macron rejected being subjected to the test and was therefore kept at a distance from the Russian leader.
Sources, who have knowledge of the French president’s health protocol, told media that Macron had been given a choice: either he accepted a PCR test done by the Russian authorities and was allowed to get close to Putin, or he refused and had to abide by more stringent social distancing.
“We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table. But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president’s DNA,” one of the sources told media, referring to security concerns if the French leader was tested by Russian doctors.
Russia’s leader brought in a five-metre table and held up by three thick pillars for one-on-one meeting with President Macron.
After five hours of talks at the white table, Macron failed to extract any public concessions from Putin. Speculation has risen that the table was a show of power to subdue Macron, perhaps even the physical expression of a snub.
The source said Macron instead took a French PCR test before departure and an antigen test done by his own doctor once in Russia.
“The Russians told us Putin needed to be kept in a strict health bubble,” another source said.
On Thursday, three days after Macron and Putin had their socially distanced meeting, the Russian leader received Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two men shook hands, and sat close to each other, divided only by a small coffee table.
The Kremlin continues to require those meeting with Putin to quarantine for two weeks despite claiming that the Russian leader has received his vaccinations and booster shot.
There is one person Putin has got close to, despite his Covid concerns. At the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing this month, he and Xi Jinping stood for the cameras within hugging distance of each other, a symbol of their powerful alliance as tensions rise with the west.
Putin and Xi Jinping Hold Face-to-face Talks
China’s President Xi Jinping held his first face-to-face talks with a world leader in nearly two years on Friday, meeting Russia’s Vladimir Putin who hailed “unprecedented” ties between the neighbors as tensions grow with the West.
Xi has not left China since January 2020, when the country was grappling with its initial Covid-19 outbreak and locked down the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected.
He is now embarking on a sudden flurry of diplomatic activity as more than 20 world leaders fly in for the Winter Olympics, an event China hopes will be a soft-power triumph and a shift away from a build-up blighted by a diplomatic boycott and Covid fears.
The two leaders met in the Chinese capital as their countries seek to deepen relations in the face of increasing criticism from the West.
Xi said he believed the meeting would “inject more vitality into China-Russia relations,” according to CCTV.
A document agreed by the countries said they “oppose the further expansion of NATO” and called for the U.S.-led defense bloc to abandon “Cold War era” approaches, the Kremlin said in a briefing afterwards.
Moscow is looking for support after its deployment of 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine prompted Western nations to warn of an invasion and threaten “severe consequences” in response to any Russian attack.
Putin and Xi also criticized Washington’s “negative impact on peace and stability” in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the Kremlin.
In televised remarks at the start of their meeting, Putin described Russia and China as an “example of a dignified relationship.”
Russia has also prepared a new contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China from Russia’s Far East, Putin said.
Olympic host
The two leaders will attend the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday evening.
While Russian officials are banned from attending international sporting competitions over a doping scandal, they may attend if invited by the head of state of the host country.
Spiraling tensions with the West have bolstered ties between the world’s largest nation and its most populous, and Putin was the first foreign leader to confirm his presence at the Olympics.
“I have known President Xi Jinping for a long time,” CCTV quoted Putin as saying in a report on Friday.
“As good friends and politicians who share many common views on solving world problems, we have always maintained close communication.”
China’s state-run Xinhua news agency also carried an article from Putin on Thursday in which the Russian leader painted a portrait of two neighbors with increasingly shared global goals.
He also hit out at the U.S.-led Western diplomatic boycott of the Olympics that was sparked by China’s human rights record.
“Sadly, attempts by a number of countries to politicise sports for their selfish interests have recently intensified,” Putin wrote, calling such moves “fundamentally wrong.”
China enjoyed plentiful support from the Soviet Union — the precursor to the modern Russian state — after the establishment of Communist rule in 1949, but the two socialist powers later fell out over ideological differences.
Relations got back on track as the Cold War ended in the 1990s, and the pair have pursued a strategic partnership in recent years that has seen them work closely on trade, military and geopolitical issues.
Those bonds have strengthened further during the Xi era, at a time when Russia and China find themselves increasingly at odds with Western powers.
Other leaders set to enjoy Xi’s hospitality during the Games include Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Poland’s Andrzej Duda.
Around 21 world leaders are expected to attend the Games.
A majority of those leaders rule over non-democratic regimes, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index.
Kenya’s Ruling Party Will No Field Presidential Candidate
The ruling Jubilee Party will not field a presidential candidate in the August 9, elections, a party’s parliamentary group meeting held at State House, Nairobi, has resolved.
The move clears the path for the ODM leader Raila Odinga who has been courting the ruling outfit since the March 9, 2018, Handshake.
Jubilee, that is closely working with the ODM leader, is expected to endorse him for the presidency at the National Delegates Conference scheduled for February 25 and 26.
A statement by the party’s secretary-general Raphael Tuju disclosed that the party will back a presidential candidate with who they share common ideals.
“The meeting resolved that Jubilee will not field a presidential candidate for 2022. It was resolved that the party will support a presidential candidate with whom we share common ideals, who will treat us with respect and with whom we can form the next government as an ‘Anchor Partner’, to continue with the work done in the last 10 years,” Tuju said in a statement.
Though they did not openly declare that Raila is the man they will back, comments by senior party officials have alluded to the ruling outfit endorsing the ODM leader.
Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe had announced last week they will have a twin NDC alongside ODM that will culminate in announcing Raila at Nyayo National Stadium as the joint presidential candidate.
Kieni MP Kanini Kega on Thursday disclosed to the Star that Friday’s meeting was to draft a plan that will guide on how the ruling outfit will join the Azimio La Umoja movement.
“This meeting will be providing a road map for our Jubilee party and of course. The party leader will be providing guidance on our joining Azimio La Umoja movement,” Kega said ahead.
The PG meeting also agreed on modalities of revamping the party with the president promising to hit the ground running in a bid to ensure the outfit bags a majority seat in the August 9, elections.
“We have been working, wakati wa siasa umefika,” Uhuru said as quoted by Tuju.
Tuju has exuded confidence that the planned revitalisation will breathe a new life to the Jubilee party that has appeared to lack the political mojo it possessed ahead of the 2017 elections.
This follows the exit of deputy president William Ruto and his allies who joined UDA, a vehicle they will use to seek elective seats in the forthcoming polls.
“The party will embark on a strategic and aggressive campaign that will ensure that the party emerges as majority party at the Council of Governors, National Assembly, Senate and in over 30 county assemblies,” Tuju stated.
