Russia Could Attack Ukraine ‘Any Day’ – US

More than 100,000 Russian troops could attack Ukraine any time any day according to the United States government.

According to the head of Norway’s military intelligence service, Russia is operationally ready to conduct a wide range of military operations in Ukraine and the Kremlin just needs to make the call.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Friday, “If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians,” he said. “Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Sullivan said such an attack “could occur” before the Beijing Olympics Games end on February 20. The scenario of an imminent attack is “a very, very distinct possibility,” Sullivan added.

Sullivan spoke shortly after President Joe Biden and six European leaders, the heads of NATO and the European Union held talks on the worst crisis between the West and Russia since the end of the Cold War.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will speak to Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Russian naval forces and troops, including units brought in from all over the vast country, now surround Ukraine to the south, east and north.

Russia, which denies any plan to attack Ukraine, already controls the Crimea territory seized in 2014 and supports separatist forces controlling Ukraine’s Donbas region in the east.

The Kremlin says its goal is to get NATO to agree to never give Ukraine membership and also to withdraw from eastern European countries already in the alliance, effectively carving Europe into Cold War-style spheres of influence.

The United States and its European allies reject the demands, insisting that NATO poses no threat to Russia.

The growing alarm comes despite efforts at shuttle diplomacy by European officials. Macron visited both Moscow and Kyiv earlier this week and Scholz is expected to do the same in the coming days.

Scholz will also hold his first in-person meeting with Putin in Moscow. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was in Moscow Friday for rare talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

He was accompanied by the UK’s Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin, and the pair will also meet Russia’s top army general Valery Gerasimov.