Rusesabagina Case: Victims Appeal For More Damages  

Uganda reopened schools after two years of waiting as the country had shutdown to prevent further spread of the deadly covid-19 pandemic.

However, it has emerged that hundreds of thousands of girls turned up at their schools pregnant triggering a lengthy debate on whether to allow them in class or keeping them away to first give birth.

“It wouldn’t be a bad idea to allow pregnant learners back to school but what picture does it give to their peers that are not pregnant? I think pregnant students should wait and give birth and then return to school after some counselling,” says Ronah Kemirembe Kazo district woman Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Archbishop-elect of Kampala Dr Paul Ssemogerere says learners who got pregnant during the lockdown should be given chance to complete their education. However, he cautioned schools to ensure that the learning environment is conducive and free from bullying and harassment so that these learners can freely study without being stigmatized.

“Our primary objective right now should be taking children back to school. The quality, welfare and curriculum are secondary issues. Experts predict an estimated loss of Ugshs 8bn in five years if children do not study,” said Ssemwanga Gyaviira, Buyamba County MP.

But Bishop James Ssebagala of Mukono Diocese has directed teachers in Church of Uganda-founded schools to block pregnant or breastfeeding girls from their institutions.

The bishop’s directive contradicts the Ministry of Education guidelines to accept girls who got pregnant or gave birth during the lockdown.

“All head teachers, I want to tell you that we shall not allow pregnant or breastfeeding girls in class. When all girls turn up, carry out the usual medical examination so that those found pregnant can go back and give birth they will come back after giving birth,” the bishop said.

“Imagine someone saying even breastfeeding ones should be allowed to attend class. No, this we shall not accept because our schools were started purposely not only to impart knowledge but also discipline in children. How can a teacher be teaching when a girl is giving breasts to her child?”

The government said nearly 650,000 teen pregnancies were recorded between 2020 and 2021.

Livingstone Naitema, a retired education officer in eastern Uganda’s Luuka district says, “the situation of teenage girls getting pregnant is terrible. Girls as young as 14 years are giving birth. It is a ‘babies having babies’ situation.”

Uganda with a total population of 47 million has one of the youngest populations in the world and 55% are children under 18, few of whom complete secondary education.

President Yoweri Museveni said recently that underage girls that got pregnant and gave birth during the pandemic will not be expelled from schools when they reopen.

According to a recent study from the UN population fund “a total of 354,736 teenage pregnancies were registered in 2020, while 295,219 teenage pregnancies were registered between January to early September 2021. This implies that on average, over 32,000 teenage pregnancies are recorded per month.”