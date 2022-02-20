Rugwabiza Appointed To Lead UN Mission In CAR

The Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, has appointed Ambassador Valentine Rugwabiza, a Rwandan diplomat to lead the activities of the UN Mission in Central Africa.

She will be leading UN Central Africa, MUNISCA.

Rugwabiza will also oversee the transition process of humanitarian assistance, promotion and protection of human rights, support for the justice and rule of law as well as disarmament, demobilization reintegration processes.

Rugwabiza is Rwanda’s outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, since November 2016, replaced by former Infrastructure Minister Amb Claver Gatete.

She is expected to start the duties in early March 2022.

United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) started to operate in the area since 2014 in the need to stabilize the area following the instability and turmoil fueled by the Seleka and Anti Balaka rebels that culminated in the lives of many.

Amb. Rugwabiza served as a cabinet member and as the Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Development Board.

She was the first and only ever female appointed to serve as Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization from 2005-2013.